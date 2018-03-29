Beetlejuice Is Getting A Musical

It looks like Beetlejuice will indeed making his big musical debut sooner than we thought.

Beetlejuice: The Musical is set to premiere next October in a pre-Broadway run at the National Theatre in Washington D.C. The musical take on the pop cult classic will be directed by Mozart in the Jungle co-creator Alex Timbers, who has been nominated for a Tony twice for his work on Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher (via Deadline).

The project will be produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions, featuring a musical score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), choreography by Connor Gallagher, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King (Broad City). Scenic design will be handled by David Korins (Hamilton) and costumes will be handled by William Ivey Long (The Producers). Lighting design will be by Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots) while sound design will be handled by Peter Hylenski (Frozen). Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen) will handle projection design while Michael Curry (The Lion King) will handle puppet design, with Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) on special effects and Michael Weber (Forest Gump) providing illusions.

No casting decisions have been made yet, but plenty of attention will be on the show’s star, that being Beetlejuice himself. The original film featured Michael Keaton in the role, who delivered a beloved performance in the 1988 classic. The original film also starred Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Catherine O’Hara, Jeffrey Jones, and Winona Rider.

The original film focuses on Adam and Barbara, who are a very normal couple that love decorating their house…only they’re dead. A new family moves into their house but they happen to be rather obnoxious. After their attempts at scaring them out of the house fail, they hire a Beetlejuice to help drive them out, and chaos ensues.

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures is also bringing 1993’s Kevin Kline starring Dave to the stage, which will have Tina Landau directing. That will debut in July.