Behind the Scenes Photos Reveal How John Cena Pulled of That "Naked" Oscars Moment

Probably the most talked-about moment from last night's Academy Awards ceremony was the appearance of Peacemaker star John Cena. the former wrestler showed up to present the award for costume design...seemingly completely nude. Of course, it's network TV, so really he had some adhesive "modesty wear" to cover up the parts of his body that would have gotten the network in trouble if the oversized envelope for the award were to slip out of place.

Host Jimmy Kimmel had set up the bit by referencing the 1974 awards ceremony, which was interrupted by a streaker. Celebrating 50 years of Oscars nudity, then, he brought Cena out to present the most ironic award they could come up with under the circumstances.

You can see some behind-the-scenes shots, including one that prominently features Cena's covering, below.

Cena ultimately presented the Oscar for costume design to Poor Things, but that's probably not what the moment will be remembered for.

John Cena in Barbie

While he doesn't star in any of the films nominated at the Oscars this year, John Cena does have a small cameo in Barbie, 2023's biggest movie and Best Picture nominee. He appears alongside Dua Lipa as mermaid versions of Barbie and Ken, popping up in a couple of scenes in the film.

As it turns out, Cena's agency tried to talk him out of taking the role. On a recent appearance of The Howard Stern Show, Cena opened up about the role.

"[The agency is] just going on what they know, and what they know is, 'This entity, this commodity gravitates towards these things, we should stay in this lane,'" Cena explained. "But I'm not a commodity. I'm a human being, and I operate under the construct of every opportunity is an opportunity."

"I read the script of the movie and I tried my hardest to be in it," Cena added. "Margot [Robbie] was like, 'We'll make you a mermaid. You'll be in it for half a day.''Yeah, sure. But I think the perspective from an agency standpoint was, 'This is beneath you,' which I get that. But also to the agency's credit, immediately they acquiesced."

Barbie only managed to take home one trophy last night -- for original song -- but remained a big piece of the conversation with Cena's appearance as well as Ryan Gosling's long-anticipated performance of "I'm Just Ken."