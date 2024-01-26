Ricky Stanicky Trailer Starring Zac Efron and John Cena Released by Prime Video

Ricky Stanicky has a brand-new trailer featuring Zac Efron and John Cena. The Prime Video comedy has been in the works a while now, and the finished product looks like a raucous throwback R-rated effort. Director Peter Farrelly unites Efron and Cena under strange circumstances. A group of friends has been lying to their significant others about their friend "Ricky Stanicky for 25 years. There's just one problem, the guy doesn't exist. Also, their wives, girlfriends and families now want to meet him to see if they've been telling the truth. So, Efron's character Dean doubles down and decides to hire someone to play Ricky.

In walks Cena as "Rock Hard" Rod, an Atlantic City entertainer. He's an "X-rated rock and roll impersonator." And, he's going to be the man who plays Ricky Stanicky. Now, the ruse actually begins to work. The imposter actually gets a job with Efron's character and works more of his magic. But, almost too well and now the group of friends want Rod gone. That's going to be a problem because the actor likes being Ricky Stanicky. All manner of chaos breaks loose and the results look hysterical from the looks of the trailer. You can check that out for yourself down below!

What Is Ricky Stanicky About?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Here's how Prime Video describes the upcoming feature, "When three childhood best friends pull a prank gone wrong, they invent the imaginary Ricky Stanicky to get them out of trouble! Twenty years after creating this 'friend,' Dean, JT, and Wes (Zac Efron, Andrew Santino, and Jermaine Fowler) still use the nonexistent Ricky as a handy alibi for their immature behavior."

"When their spouses and partners get suspicious and demand to finally meet the fabled Mr. Stanicky, the guilty trio decide to hire washed-up actor and raunchy celebrity impersonator "Rock Hard" Rod (John Cena) to bring him to life. But when Rod takes his role of a lifetime too far, they begin to wish they'd never invented Ricky in the first place. From director Peter Farrelly and featuring additional cast members including William H. Macy, Lex Scott Davis, and Anja Savcic."

Prime Video Pairing With Farrelly

(Photo: Prime Video)

Peter Farrelly is a big-time get for Prime Video and the studio sounds excite about working together. "We are excited to embark on this new project with comedy legend Peter Farrelly," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon and MGM Studios. "With Peter's expertise and what are sure-to-be hilarious performances from our stellar cast led by Zac Efron, John Cena, and Jermaine Fowler, our Prime Video viewers around the world are in store for a bit of mischief and a lot of laughs."

"I'm very grateful to Amazon, as well as Paul Currie, Thorsten Schumacher, and John Jacobs, for finally bringing Ricky Stanicky to life," said Farrelly. "This has been a dream project of mine for many years but to end up with a cast this crazy good makes the wait more than worthwhile."

What do you think of the Ricky Stanicky trailer? Let us know down in the comments!