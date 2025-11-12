Beloved Disney Fantasy Movie Gets Unexpected, Major Sequel Update That ’70s & ’80s Kids Will Love

Robert Zemeckis’ Who Framed Roger Rabbit is one of the most iconic blockbusters of the 1980s. Seamlessly blending live-action and animation, it was an innovative and hilarious riff on film noir and detective stories, pairing the titular cartoon rabbit with human private investigator Eddie Valiant as they solved a case to absolve Roger from murder. Earning widespread critical praise, Who Framed Roger Rabbit was also one of the highest-grossing films of 1988, making it a bona fide success across the board. Despite being a major hit, a Who Framed Roger Rabbit sequel never got off the ground, and Zemeckis doubted a follow-up would ever happen. But now, the future of Toontown is looking bright.

Speaking with the website ImNotBad.com, author Gary K. Wolf (who wrote the novel Who Censored Roger Rabbit?, which served as the basis for Who Framed Roger Rabbit) revealed he has regained the rights to his Roger Rabbit works, meaning he can now pursue his own projects. One that seems to be making headway is an adaptation of Wolf’s novel Jessica Rabbit: XERIOUS Business, an origin story for Jessica Rabbit, who was formerly human Jessica Krupnik.

“The one that is most prominent … is a live-action Jessica Rabbit movie based on the book Jessica Rabbit: XERIOUS Business,” Wolf said. “That was the first project that we took a look at and the first we started developing. It’s probably the one that’s furthest along right now.” Wolf also noted that a more faithful adaptation of Who Censored Roger Rabbit (“with the word balloons and those kinds of characters”) is “on the table.”

A Jessica Rabbit Spinoff Would Be a Great Idea

Of all the possible Roger Rabbit stories that could be brought to film, Jessica Rabbit: XERIOUS Business is perhaps the most intriguing of the bunch. Whereas Who Framed Roger Rabbit served as a loving homage to film noir, this would be an opportunity for filmmakers to play in a different kind of sandbox: spy action movies. The plot of XERIOUS Business revolves around Jessica Krupnik taking a job at the XERIOUS agency, where she works alongside an operative named Robbe to put an end to The Klown’s nefarious schemes. In addition to taking fans on a James Bond-esque adventure, XERIOUS Business also explores how Toontown came to be, so the film adaptation would be able to lean into that element from the original while putting a new spin on things.

The shift in genre is arguably what makes XERIOUS Business such an exciting prospect. It minimizes the risk of the film retreading familiar ground, which is a trap legacy follow-ups can often fall into. By embracing an espionage plot, the Jessica Rabbit spinoff would have a different feel and tone when compared to Who Framed Roger Rabbit — beyond the fact that it would primarily be in live-action. Additionally, focusing on a new main character is a smart idea. Eddie Valiant plays key roles in Wolf’s sequels to Who Censored Roger Rabbit? and bringing in a new actor to replace the late Bob Hoskins would be a tall task. Hoskins delivered an awards-worthy performance in Who Framed Roger Rabbit and is synonymous with the Valiant character.

Depending on how quickly Jessica Rabbit: XERIOUS Business makes its way through development, it could fill a void in the Hollywood landscape right now. The Mission: Impossible series has seemingly ended, and the James Bond franchise is in a state of transition. While Denis Villeneuve has been hired to direct James Bond 26, that film is still years away from happening due to Villeneuve’s commitment to Dune: Part Three. So there’s a lack of high-octane spy action on the big screen. XERIOUS Business would give those fans something fun and new to check out as they wait for Villeneuve to cast the next 007.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is nearly 40 years old, but the film remains a fan favorite and Jessica Rabbit is an iconic character. Building a film around her and tapping into her popularity makes sense. Perhaps XERIOUS Business could become the start of a new franchise, giving an actress a signature role they can return to every couple of years. Sydney Sweeney doesn’t want to settle for playing a typical Bond girl, but maybe headlining a spy movie of her own would be more appealing. Whatever happens, Wolf won’t move forward with a new movie unless it can “at least match the quality of the original movie,” so this won’t be a cash grab.

