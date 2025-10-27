Sydney Sweeney Responds to James Bond Rumors, But She Won’t Settle for Playing a Bond Girl

The James Bond film franchise is more in flux than it ever has been, as for the first time in sixty years, there are new creatives shepherding the spy’s next feature film to the screen. After EON Productions sold the rights to the series to Amazon, work on a new reboot of the series has been put in motion. The only things confirmed about the project so far are that Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal and Harry Potter producer David Herman have been tapped to oversee the entire franchise and that Dune director Denis Villeneuve will direct the film. No release date or even a Bond actor have been confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill.

Several rumors have made their way around about the upcoming 26th James Bond movie, including what kind of actor could take on the main role. One of the biggest rumors that took the internet by storm, however, was news that Sydney Sweeney, the star of Euphoria, The White Lotus, and Madame Web, is the top choice to play the Bond girl in the film. So far, Sweeney has not batted an eye at these reports, but a recent interview has shed these rumors in a new light, with a surprise reply from the star.

Sydney Sweeney Dismisses James Bond Rumors, But With a Twist

Having previously attended the wedding of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Sweeney’s name being in contention for Bond, a major priority for Amazon and MGM, isn’t too far-fetched, but the star has remained silent on it until now. Speaking with Variety in a new story, Sweeney was asked about the rumors linking her to Bond, with the trade specifically noting that this question was “the first and only time” that Sweeney “unraveled” during the entire interview.

“I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it,” Sweeney said. When asked if she would be interested, the actress replied, “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

To her credit, Sweeney has reached a point in her career where playing a Bond girl isn’t exactly something that she needs as a performer. She’s already earned rave reviews for her performances in multiple projects, earning two Primetime Emmy award nominations in one year for two different shows, and has reached a place where projects are being made with her as both the headliner and often the producer. In short, she doesn’t need Bond to give her any more of a cultural footprint; in fact, they need her. That said, this could very well be the thinking of the team at Amazon and MGM and why these rumors get started anyway.

In the end, movement on Bond 26 isn’t progressing much for the foreseeable future. Villeneuve remains busy with Dune: Part Three, which won’t even be released in theaters until December of 2026, meaning he may not be able to get behind the camera for Bond for another year and a half, if not two years. As a result, the film might not even be released until 2028, and given how busy Sweeney has been for the past six years, it’s unclear if she would have a gap in her schedule to even allow it.