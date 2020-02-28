Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Look Unrecognizable on the Set of Their New Movie

Ridley Scott’s upcoming new film is a star-studded affair! The director best known for Alien, Blade Runner, Gladiator, and more is helming The Last Duel, which is set to star Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, Matt Damon, and Jodie Comer. The film was written by Damon and Affleck alongside Nicole Holofcener and is based on the book by Eric Jager. Affleck and Damon are known for their collaborations, but they haven’t written a script together since they won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1998 for Good Will Hunting. Yesterday, ET Online shared some set photos from The Last Duel, which is currently filming in Sarlat, France. You can read ET’s description below:

“The movie, which is being directed by Ridley Scott, is set in 14th-century France and will tell the real-life story of knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, who partook in the last officially sanctioned duel to the death after the former accused the latter of raping his wife.,” ET writes. The images shared of the actors certainly have us intrigued, and Affleck and Damon look almost unrecognizable. You can check out the photos in the post below:

Many people have taken to Twitter to comment on the set photos, which also include Driver. Here are some of the Internet’s best reactions:

ET spoke to Affleck about the film, who said he was “very excited” and “a little nervous” about the project.

“I have never done medieval! It’s 1386, so it is like armor and swords and stuff like that,” he explained. “But it was a real pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, ‘Why have we not done this more often?’”

“We just got lucky that our schedules kind of intersected so that we had some free time to share,” Affleck added. “We got Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer’s in the movie, so that’s very exciting, and Adam [Driver].”

The Last Duel is expected to hit theaters on December 25th.