Benedict Wong Discusses What Villain He’d Want to See in Dr. Strange 2

While you might know Benedict Wong best as Wong, the sidekick and valet of Dr. Strange in the MCU, he’s actually been popping up all over the place for a number of years now, portraying Kublai Kahn on Netflix’s Marco Polo or appearing in The Martian alongside Matt Damon. This weekend, Wong pops up in Gemini Man alongside Will Smith in dual roles, Clive Owen, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. In the film, Will Smith plays Henry Brogan, an elite assassin, who is suddenly targeted and pursued by a mysterious young operative that can predict his every move while Wong plays his former colleague and comedic relief, Baron.

We recently got a chance to sit down with Wong at the Gemini Man premiere and had a great chat with him, asking him about his wonderful singing voice, among other things. One of the things we got to ask about what the highly anticipated sequel Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Obviously, Wong was not at liberty to reveal anything to use about the movie, but we did ask him what villain he hoped would appear in the sequel, to which Wong earnestly responded:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t really know, to be honest… I think there’s Nightmare, isn’t there? I don’t really know that many to be honest, I just kind of allow it to appear. Whatever happens, I just allow it to happen.”

While Wong’s not flexing his knowledge of Dr. Strange comic book villains, he’s not wrong about Nightmare either. It’s been rumored that Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness would be introducing a lot of horror elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something we’ve yet to see thus far. If that’s the case, then Nightmare is the perfect antagonist for the film, which was backed up by director Scott Derrickson who’s even publicly stated that he wants to incorporate Nightmare and the Dream Dimension in the sequel. That’s great news for fans as Nightmare has long been a favorite Dr. Strange villain fans have hoped to see make his MCU debut. Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko as far back as 1963, Nightmare is known as the ruler of the Dream Dimension and one of the Fear Lords. As his name suggests, he has the ability to draw power from the psychic energies of the subconscious minds of people sleeping, and you guessed it, give them nightmares.

Gemini Man hits theaters this Friday, October 11th. For the full interview with Benedict Wong, check out the video at the top of the page.