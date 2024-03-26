10 Best Marvel and DC Movies With "Rotten" Review Scores

Do you ever think too much about Rotten Tomatoes? The review aggregate site has become the go-to standard for both studios and fans throughout the industry, but it utilizes a metric that's wildly misunderstood and misinterpreted. The Rotten Tomatoes score isn't representative of how good or bad a movie is. That number just tells you how widely likes or disliked that film might be amongst critics. A movie could get a 59% score and be considered "rotten" even if all of the good reviews claim it to be the best film ever made, and the bad reviews just thought it was okay. Similarly, a film could get a 75% score and get blessed with the coveted "Certified Fresh" stamp, even if all of those positive reviews simply consider it slightly better than average. Of those two examples — a "rotten" movie that many consider to be great or a "fresh" movie that most just consider okay — wouldn't you rather watch the former? That's all a long way of saying that viewing a film's merits through the lens of Rotten Tomatoes is flawed. I thought about that a lot while witnessing the fallout of Madame Web's release earlier this year. That may not be a very good movie, but looking at a Rotten Tomatoes score and dubbing it one of the worst comic book movies ever made feels like such an over-exaggeration. It got me thinking about some of the other Marvel and DC films over the years that actually carry that negative designation from Rotten Tomatoes. You'd be surprise to learn how many popular comic book movies received more negative reviews than positive. Some of which have gone on to be cult classics, or are now considered to be among the best of the genre. Others have just delivered such a good time to fans over the years, despite their flaws and poor review scores. So which of those movies really stand out amongst the crowd? Let's take a few minutes and break down 10 of the best Marvel and DC films with "Rotten" scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Blade (and Blade II) (Photo: New Line Cinema) Looking back now, it feels crazy to think that either of the first two Blade films received a less-than-positive reaction. 1998's Blade, starring Wesley Snipes as the titular Daywalker, helped kickstart the comic movie boom of the 2000s. It also proved that comic properties can be successful with an R-rating and delivered one of the most memorable Marvel movie scenes of all time with the infamous blood rave. Blade II saw legendary director Guillermo del Toro helm a Marvel project, bringing the kind of imagination and ingenuity that he has become so well known for. Those first two Blade films are just below the 60% threshold required for a "fresh" designation on Rotten Tomatoes, meaning that nearly half of the reviews submitted for the films were negative. Time, however, has been much kinder to Blade and Blade II. On Letterboxd, the popular review site and social media service of choice amongst film buffs, Blade and Blade II hold ratings of 3.4 and 3.2 out of 5, respectively. Many prominent critics and film voices have given those films four and five star ratings on the site in recent years. The massive wave of superhero films over the last decade, and the overall sameness that has plagued much of the genre, has painted Blade in a new, much more positive light. prevnext

Man of Steel (Photo: Warner Bros.) To say that Zack Snyder's DC films are divisive would be a massive understatement. While a group of the filmmaker's dedicated followers have vocally defended his comic book movies, they haven't always clicked with critics or casual moviegoers. Man of Steel is largely the exception to that rule, though. The Superman relaunch in 2013 gave us Henry Cavill as Clark Kent, one of the most well-received casting decisions to come out of DC movies in the last decade. Michael Shannon delivered a fantastic performance as General Zod. And Snyder managed to avoid many of the story pitfalls that plague his other films, while putting his trademark visual style to good use. There may be a couple of questionable decisions made in Man of Steel, but none of them are major difference-makers in the long run. Had Snyder been able to take the focus he demonstrated in Man of Steel to his next couple of DC films, the franchise may not be in the middle of a hard reset. prevnext

Constantine (Photo: Warner Bors.) Keanu Reeves' Constantine movie was years ahead of its time. In a post-John Wick world, Reeves' talents are much more understood, and there's certainly a bigger appetite for supernatural blockbusters. The fact that Constantine is likely getting a sequel from Reeves and director Francis Lawrence tells you all you need to know about how this film has aged with audiences. It's a bonafide cult classic that would've been an instant hit had it been released a decade later. prevnext

Batman Forever (and Batman & Robin) (Photo: Warner Bros.) Joel Schumacher's two Batman outings are just too insane not to adore. Neither are particularly "good," but they're both so off their rocker and unique that they provide seemingly infinite rewatch value. Batman Forever gave us one of the most killer villain duos in history, with Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey playing unhinged versions of Two-Face and the Riddler, respectively. The fact that they hated each other on set makes the energy of their on-screen relationship even more chaotic. And who can forget the Bat-nippled, pun-filled antics of Batman & Robin? It's genuinely one of the zaniest, most outrageous comic book adaptations to hit the screen. That may not have been what anyone wanted in the mid-90s, but it makes for an incredibly fun time now. prevnext

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Photo: Sony Pictures) There are plenty of flaws to be found in Andrew Garfield's second outing as Spider-Man, but the massive swings taken in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 deliver far more hits than misses. Any time Garfield and Emma Stone share the screen as Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy is electric. Dane DeHaan was such an inspired choice for Harry Osborne and it's unfortunate we didn't get to see more of him. And Jamie Foxx was a great Electro! Yes, the character design was awful, but look at what he was able to do with a better look in Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you're willing to look past the bright blue makeover, Electro's journey in this movie is actually very good. Had Sony not been pushing so hard to build out a bigger universe and set up a Sinister Six movie, the reaction to Amazing Spider-Man 2 would've been a lot better. prevnext

Eternals (Photo: Marvel Studios) Like Constantine and Blade, we're going to look back on Eternals a decade from now and realize how ahead of its time Chloe Zhao's sweeping superhero epic actually was. Eternals is one of the only MCU films that actually has its own look and style. Zhao utilized natural light as much as possible to give us a more beautiful view of that universe than any of her predecessors. Just from a technical standpoint Eternals is miles ahead of most contemporary Marvel movies. The cast of Eternals is an all-time ensemble, led by stars like Angelina Jolie and Selma Hayek. But it's the younger, rising stars that really steal the show. Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan both bring the house down on multiple occasions, and Lauren Ridloff is nothing short of mesmerizing. This collection of stars all understand the assignment and keep the film toeing the line of heartbreak and joy that is the human condition. People didn't like the unconventional narrative structure of Eternals, and the fact that it focused more on the love story between gods and men as opposed to more traditional superhero antics clearly didn't sit well with some. But Eternals has the worst Rotten Tomatoes score of any film in the MCU is simply baffling. One day Eternals will get the respect it deserves. One day... prevnext

Daredevil (Photo: 20th Century) Is the Charlie Cox Daredevil series a better take on the character than the Ben Affleck version that hit theaters back in 2003? Yes, and it's a tough case to argue against. But that doesn't mean the Affleck movie isn't also pretty good in its own right. Certain parts of Daredevil haven't aged all that well, especially when it comes to the film's dialogue. Other elements of the movie, however, have only become more exciting in the 20 years since its release. Colin Farrell's Bullseye is without a doubt one of the most memorable villains in any Marvel movie. He's crazy in the most perfect way, and he's made even better when paired with controlling presence of Michael Clarke Duncan's Kingpin. There's a creative edge to Daredevil that is about as 2003 as you can get, and it feels so refreshing after seeing more than a decade of MCU storytelling. More movies should be willing to show their character sleeping in a water coffin to drown out the noise of New York City, set to the melodic sounds of 2000s butt rock. Why is that a vibe we stopped trying to capture? I wish Affleck's Batman movies would've had the same energy. prevnext