Madame Web: Sydney Sweeney Reacts to Movie Bombing

It has been one month since Madame Web made its debut in theaters, offering a very different take on the Marvel Comics mythos. The film, which is set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, revolves around four of Marvel's lesser-known Spider-Man heroines, and has been met with a pretty unique critical and financial performance thus far. In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Julia Cornwall actress Sydney Sweeney reflected on the reception to Madame Web thus far.

"I was just hired as an actress in it, so I was just along for the ride for whatever was going to happen," Sweeney explained.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet also in the cast.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Will There Be a Madame Web Sequel?

After Madame Web's critical and financial performance, and amid the ever-evolving nature of Sony's Spider-Man Universe, no sequel or follow-up has officially been confirmed. Still, the film had a lot of story elements left still unexplored, including the origin story of Julia and the other Spider-Women.

"Well, I thought it would be a bit greedy to do four origin stories," director S.J. Clarkson explained to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "That's not really fair, is it? I've got to share it. Come on. I mean, first and foremost, it's Madame Web, right? But I hope the exciting thing about it is, this is a tease. And I think the origin story of the girls, we're given, hopefully, a hint of the spirit of who they are. We've tried to stick to the spirit from the comic books, and draw from that and find out who they are and get a little bit of their sass and a little bit of their character coming through. But that's a lot of story to tell, I think, in one [movie]. And I think it wouldn't do any of them justice to try and sort of crowbar or cram it all into one movie."

