Superman Movie Star Reveals Superhero Physique

Filming is currently underway on James Gunn's Superman reboot, which will be the first cinematic installment in his and Peter Safran's new DCU. Superman has already assembled a surprising new ensemble of characters, including Edi Gathegi as the DC hero Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific.

While it's unclear at this point exactly what role Gathegi's Mister Terrific will have in the larger DCU, a new update is showing just his preparation process. Paolo Mascitti, who is training a number of Superman cast members, shared a few photos late last month of Gathegi shirtless. The photos, which are now going viral on social media, are just the latest glimpse we've seen of Gathegi's behind-the-scenes work to play the fan-favorite character.

Who Is DC's Mr. Terrific?

The Mr. Terrific mantle was originally held by Terry Sloane, a millionaire-turned-superhero who becomes a member of the Justice Society of America. He was subsequently succeeded by Michael, who was created by John Ostrander and Tom Mandrake in 1997's Spectre #54.

Michael is a genius Olympian who took up Terry's mantle, joined the modern-day JSA, and impacted the DC Universe with his super-skilled technology, including the T-Spheres. Michael also became the leader of The Terrifics, an ensemble homaging Marvel's Fantastic Four that also stars Plastic Man, Phantom Girl, and Metamorpho.

What Is Superman About?

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"We got James Gunn and Peter (Safran) working very hard on DC, which is going to be a very big growth driver for this company," Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav explained last year. "We are very bullish on DC. The Superman script first draft is done. Gunn is on a mission from god. It is a really good moment to prove out on DC what we got and how strong it is globally for long-term sustainable growth."

Who Will Star in Superman?

Superman will also star Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

Superman is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 11, 2025.