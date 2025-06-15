The Best Crime Thriller of the 2000s Is Streaming on Paramount+

Back in 2007, a neo-Western thriller from a duo of the most prolific filmmakers in the entertainment industry was released in theaters around the country. That movie found some theatrical success on the shoulders of solid buzz and incredible reviews, but its biggest victories came months later, when Joel and Ethan Coen took their modern noir on the awards circuit, and walked away with the biggest trophy in Hollywood.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Country for Old Men cemented its status as one of the best of the 2000s when it won the Best Picture Oscar, which was just one of four Academy Awards it took home in early 2008. To this day, No Country remains one of the best of that decade, and movie fans will be delighted to know that Paramount+ has given the film a new streaming home.

The award-winning thriller, which stars Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem, was added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June, bringing it back to a horde of movie fans with subscriptions to the service.

Play video

No Country for Old Men, which features what is widely considered one of the greatest villains in cinema history, is about a man in the modern West who finds a large sum of money at the site of a drug deal-gone-bad. After he makes off with the cash, a cold-blooded killer is sent after him to try and retrieve it.

If you’re not already subscribed to Paramount+ but want to watch No Country for Old Men, you can sign up for a subscription here. For the physical media fans out there, the Criterion Collection has also released a 4K version of the film (and it’s spectacular).

New Movies on Paramount+

No Country for Old Men was one of dozens of movies added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June. Other new hits on the service include BlacKkKlansman, Elf, First Blood, and the first four Indiana Jones movies. You can find the full list of June 1st additions below!

