The Best Crime Thriller of the 2000s Is Streaming on Paramount+

Back in 2007, a neo-Western thriller from a duo of the most prolific filmmakers in the entertainment industry was released in theaters around the country. That movie found some theatrical success on the shoulders of solid buzz and incredible reviews, but its biggest victories came months later, when Joel and Ethan Coen took their modern noir on the awards circuit, and walked away with the biggest trophy in Hollywood.
Videos by ComicBook.com
No Country for Old Men cemented its status as one of the best of the 2000s when it won the Best Picture Oscar, which was just one of four Academy Awards it took home in early 2008. To this day, No Country remains one of the best of that decade, and movie fans will be delighted to know that Paramount+ has given the film a new streaming home.
The award-winning thriller, which stars Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem, was added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June, bringing it back to a horde of movie fans with subscriptions to the service.
No Country for Old Men, which features what is widely considered one of the greatest villains in cinema history, is about a man in the modern West who finds a large sum of money at the site of a drug deal-gone-bad. After he makes off with the cash, a cold-blooded killer is sent after him to try and retrieve it.
If you’re not already subscribed to Paramount+ but want to watch No Country for Old Men, you can sign up for a subscription here. For the physical media fans out there, the Criterion Collection has also released a 4K version of the film (and it’s spectacular).
New Movies on Paramount+
No Country for Old Men was one of dozens of movies added to the Paramount+ lineup at the start of June. Other new hits on the service include BlacKkKlansman, Elf, First Blood, and the first four Indiana Jones movies. You can find the full list of June 1st additions below!
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola