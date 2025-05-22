Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2025

With just over a week to go until the month of May is through, Paramount+ is unveiling its streaming plans for June. Thursday saw the service send out its monthly newsletter for June, revealing the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials set to be added to its roster over the next several weeks.

June 1st is going to be the biggest day of the month for new additions, with dozens of popular films set to join the lineup. The first four Indiana Jones movies are returning to Paramount+ on that day, along with hits like Elf, Cloverfield, and Pulp Fiction. A few days later, on June 4th, Paramount+ will be adding another season of SpongeBob Squarepants.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ June additions below!

June 1st

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola

June 4th

SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)

June 5th

Lions for Lambs

June 8th

The 78th Annual Tony Awards

Cynthia Erivo will host the 2025 Tony Awards, which honors the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year’s ceremony will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

June 11th

The Really Loud House (season 2)

June 16th

Love Me

In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love.

June 20th

Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere

Fans and new audiences will reunite with the beloved chosen family following the events of 2020’s Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles special. In this next installment, Noah and Wade are expecting twins and must shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role…only which one?

June 22nd

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)

June 25th

The Patrick Star Show (season 3)

Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)

The Last Cowboy (season 5)