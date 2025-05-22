Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2025

With just over a week to go until the month of May is through, Paramount+ is unveiling its streaming plans for June. Thursday saw the service send out its monthly newsletter for June, revealing the complete list of movies, TV shows, and specials set to be added to its roster over the next several weeks.
June 1st is going to be the biggest day of the month for new additions, with dozens of popular films set to join the lineup. The first four Indiana Jones movies are returning to Paramount+ on that day, along with hits like Elf, Cloverfield, and Pulp Fiction. A few days later, on June 4th, Paramount+ will be adding another season of SpongeBob Squarepants.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ June additions below!
June 1st
3:10 to Yuma
12 Years a Slave
Bad News Bears
BlacKkKlansman
Boogie Nights
But I’m a Cheerleader
Call Me By Your Name
Carol
Carriers
Center Stage
Changing Lanes
Chasing Amy
Cloverfield
Crawlspace
Daddy Day Camp
Dance Flick
Dog Day Afternoon
Double Jeopardy
Eagle Eye
Elf
Enemy at the Gates
EuroTrip
Everybody’s Fine
Extract
First Blood
Heatwave
How She Move
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Imagine That
In & Out
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Jawbreaker
Kinky Boots
Law of Desire
Layer Cake
Light of My Life
Like a Boss
Marathon Man
Masterminds
Military Wives
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult
No Country for Old Men
Orange County
Overdrive
Pretty In Pink
Pulp Fiction
Racing with the Moon
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
Reservoir Dogs
Risky Business
Road Trip
Run & Gun
Saturday Night Fever
Save the Last Dance
School Ties
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
She’s All That
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Stand By Me
Teen Titans GO! To the Movies
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
The Crossing Guard
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations
The Gambler
The General’s Daughter
The Girl Next Door
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Hunt for Red October
The Ides of March
The Kings of Summer
The Last Samurai
The Lovely Bones
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!
The Nice Guys
The Other Woman
The People vs. Larry Flynt
The Running Man
The Shootist
The Space Between Us
The Untouchables
Tigerland
Tommy Boy
Tootsie
Total Recall (1990)
True Grit
Whiplash
Without a Paddle
xXx
Zola
June 4th
SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)
June 5th
Lions for Lambs
June 8th
The 78th Annual Tony Awards
Cynthia Erivo will host the 2025 Tony Awards, which honors the incredible artistry of the 2024-2025 Broadway season. This year’s ceremony will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
June 11th
The Really Loud House (season 2)
June 16th
Love Me
In a story that spans billions of years, a buoy and a satellite meet online long after humanity’s extinction. As they learn what life was like on Earth, they discover themselves and what it means to be alive and in love.
June 20th
Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere
Fans and new audiences will reunite with the beloved chosen family following the events of 2020’s Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles special. In this next installment, Noah and Wade are expecting twins and must shift gears when each is offered their dream job, forcing one of them to assume the traditional stay-at-home parental role…only which one?
June 22nd
Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)
June 25th
The Patrick Star Show (season 3)
Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)
The Last Cowboy (season 5)