5 Great Ralph Fiennes Movies to Watch After Conclave

Following its Best Adapted Screenplay win at the 2025 Oscars, Conclave has reached even more audiences, and much of the film’s praise has been directed toward Ralph Fiennes‘ lead performance. In director Edward Berger’s Conclave, based on the novel by Robert Harris, the Pope has died, tasking Cardinal Lawrence (Fiennes) with running the sequestered event to determine the Catholic Church’s successor. But in the midst of the conclave, numerous scandals and conspiracies involving prominent candidates come to light, setting a riveting voting process in motion. An outstanding and unpredictable political thriller that poses many worthwhile questions about religious ideology, Conclave deserves every bit of its acclaim. Fiennes brings an impressive gravitas to the lead character, and his portrayal commands Conclave‘s intense narrative and stunning final act. Those who enjoyed watching Fiennes headline Conclave will delight in the actor’s other top-notch performances.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Throughout Fiennes’ career, he has featured in great standalone films as well as appeared in major franchise roles such as Voldemort in Harry Potter and Gareth “M” Mallory in James Bond. The following five movies starring Fiennes feature some of his best on-screen acting.

The Menu

2022’s The Menu offers a satirical take on wealth and privilege in its exciting story. Directed by Mark Mylod, the film stars Fiennes as a famous chef who invites an exclusive group of guests to a remote island, where he prepares them a lavish multi-course meal. The Menu is wildly entertaining and features plenty of surprises. Fiennes brilliantly portrays the unflappable Chef Julian Slowik, whose absurd plans for his affluent guests are both shocking and hilarious. Fiennes adds just the right amount of humor into his character’s assertive personality. The Menu is a fantastic dark comedy and a must-watch for all fans of Fiennes.

The Grand Budapest Hotel

2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel stars Fiennes as Monsieur Gustave H., the concierge of the titular resort. Set in Eastern Europe, the Wes Anderson-directed film recounts the story of how Mr. Moustafa (F. Abraham Murray) came to own the Grand Budapest Hotel, a tale where murder, fortune, and a fascist regime collide. The movie incorporates a hefty dose of humor in its extravagant narrative, and Fiennes delivers a layered interpretation of Gustave’s charisma, intelligence, and determination as he tries to prove himself innocent after being falsely accused of killing one of the hotel’s guests. A truly splendid movie full of gorgeous sets and costumes, The Grand Budapest hotel also contains tons of great performances, and Fiennes’ spirited portrayal of the main character shines the brightest.

Schindler’s List

Widely considered among the best movies ever made, Steven Spielberg‘s 1993 World War II movie Schindler’s List tells a harrowing true story about the Holocaust. Based on Thomas Keneally’s book Schindler’s Ark, the film follows Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German industrialist who employed over 1,000 Jewish refugees at his factories in Kraków, Poland during the war. Fiennes appears in the role of Amon Göth, the cruel commandant of the Płaszów concentration camp. Fiennes is so convincingly evil in Schindler‘s list, as his Nazi character’s blatant disregard for human life comes across clearly through his harrowing arrogance and mistreatment of those around him. Highly disturbing, yet undeniably important, Schindler’s List remains a masterpiece of storytelling. Neeson’s lead performance and Fiennes’ prominent supporting role help elevate Spielberg’s movie to greatness.

Coriolanus

Fiennes’ directorial debut, 2011’s Coriolanus, is an underrated gem in the actor’s filmography. The movie reimagines William Shakespeare’s tragedy of the same name in a modern setting, though it uses the original work’s dialogue. Fiennes’ Coriolanus takes place in a Balkan city known as Rome, where General Caius Martius Coriolanus (Fiennes) rises from a military general to a noteworthy politician. After being exiled from his city, Coriolanus plots an assault on Rome to obtain his revenge. The Shakespearean lingo of Coriolanus may take some getting used to, but the movie’s engaging story is easy to follow. Furthermore, Coriolanus‘ contemporary take on the centuries-old tragedy helps it resonate stronger with audiences. Fiennes’ forceful interpretation of the main character serves as the film’s beating heart. Moreover, those who enjoy political thrillers like Conclave will love Coriolanus.

The Constant Gardener

2005’s The Constant Gardener adapts John le Carré’s novel of the same title. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the film stars Fiennes as Justin Quayle, a British diplomat who strives to solve the murder of his wife and Amnesty International activist Tessa (Rachel Weisz) in Kenya. The Constant Gardener heavily relies on flashbacks to flesh out Justin and Tessa’s love story. Far from a simple romance movie, The Constant Gardener reveals a web of secrets involving governments and drug trials. An engrossing thriller, the film features compelling performances from Fiennes and Weisz, who boast excellent chemistry and depth in their roles. Those who loved the exhilarating twists of Conclave need to watch The Constant Gardener.

All of these titles are available to rent, purchase, or stream across various platforms.