7 Movies to Watch After The Menu

The Menu stands out as a remarkably intelligent commentary on social class, and its thrilling narrative is reminiscent of numerous other films. Directed by Mark Mylod, The Menu hit theaters back in 2022, starring Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, and more, but the film has found new life after recently being added to Netflix. In the movie, a perfectionist chef invites a group of wealthy individuals to his island for a private dinner. The event pans out wildly different from how the affluent guests expect, as chaos turns social hierarchy upside down. The Menu largely impressed film critics, as it holds a 88% Rotten Tomatoes score and a Metacritic rating of 71.

For fans that have caught The Menu after finding it streaming on Netflix, don’t worry, there’s clearly a second and third course available. These seven critically acclaimed films will scratch audiences’ itch for thrills and thought-provoking social insights after watching The Menu.

Parasite

Filmmaker Bong Joon Ho‘s Parasite paints a portrait of the divide between the rich and poor through its narrative about two South Korean families. Much like The Menu, Parasite is both smart in its politics and its unexpected humor. The 2020 Best Picture Oscar winner features a shocking twist near its end, which will have viewers jaws on the floor, much like The Menu. Parasite takes audiences on a wild ride from start to finish, which cements the movie as a remarkable feat in cinema.

Parasite is streaming on Netflix.

Monkey Man

Dev Patel made his directorial debut and starred in 2024’s Monkey Man. The film follows a man who embarks on a quest for vengeance against India’s unltra-rich, aiming to vanquish the individual who murdered his mother. In addition to its important themes about class discrimination, Monkey Man features a multitude of stylish and exhilarating action sequences.

Monkey Man is streaming on Prime Video.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

2022’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery emphatically followed-up 2019’s murder mystery film Knives Out. Director Rian Johnson’s sequel fixates a billionaire who invites his wealthy friends to his private island to solve the case of his own murder. Headlined by a star-studded cast including Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, and more, Glass Onion humorously comments on socially relevant topics such as the out-of-touch and self-indulgent nature of the rich and famous. Johnson’s script cleverly critiques those with power while delivering an entertaining spectacle with plenty of twists, likening it to The Menu.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming on Netflix.

The Cabin in the Woods

The Cabin in the Woods is a unique take on the horror genre, centering on a band of college friends who arrive at remote cabin, where they encounter various spooky elements. Think you’ve heard that before, right? Unbeknownst to them, their experience is being manufactured by a mysterious underground group. The 2011 movie, directed by Drew Goddard, effortlessly incorporates comedy and genuine thrills in its intelligent spin on horror movie clichés. The Cabin in the Woods is never what it seems, making it a perfect next viewing after The Menu.

The Cabin in the Woods is streaming on Freevee.

Ready or Not

2019’s Ready or Not stars Samara Weaving as a bride whose wealthy in-laws force her to participate in a harrowing ritual on her wedding night. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett’s film contains striking similarities to The Menu, as its electrifying story leans on dark humor and surprising twists while highlighting the privileges of the upper class. Every minute of Ready or Not‘s hour-and-a-half runtime keeps viewers glued to the screen, and it should rank near the top of The Menu fans’ watchlists. Much to the delight of horror-comedy lovers, a sequel to Ready or Not, with Weaving set to reprise her role, is currently in development.

Triangle of Sadness

Like The Menu and Glass Onion, 2022’s Triangle of Sadness features a rich people’s getaway at the forefront of its narrative. Helmed by Ruben Östlund, the movie follows a celebrity model couple who set out on a cruise alongside a bunch of wealthy individuals. Hilarious and absurd at every turn, Triangle of Sadness spotlights conversations about social hierarchy, remaining an extremely entertaining comedy.

Triangle of Sadness is streaming on Hulu.

The Lobster

Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster takes dystopian societies to a shocking level. Colin Farrell and Rachel Weisz are fantastic in this tale of a game designed for single people to find a romantic partner at an isolated hotel. The consequence of failing to match with someone involves being turned into an animal. The Lobster‘s bizarre plot can be quite unsettling to watch unfold, but it stacks up to The Menu by way of its satirical take on dating culture and social class expectations of relationships.

The Lobster is streaming on Kanopy.