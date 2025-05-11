One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 2010s Is Now on Hulu (And a Sequel Is Still on the Way)

Sci-fi movies that have everything can be hard to come by. There are plenty that deal with aliens and outer space, but few can keep up with the quality of the genre’s best while also giving you thrills and making you laugh out loud. Director Joe Cornish (good friend and frequent collaborator of Edgar Wright) delivered one such movie back in 2011, and it has spent the last 14 years cementing itself as one of the decade’s true cult classics. This month, that film made its way to Hulu, where it’ll continue growing its dedicated fan base.

If you haven’t figured it out already, the film in question is Attack the Block, which tells the story of a teenage street gang in London who have to try and survive a sudden alien invasion. In addition to being Cornish’s directorial debut, Attack the Block also served as the breakout role for eventual Star Wars lead John Boyega. Other notable names in the cast include Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker and Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost.

Just about everyone who sees Attack the Block quickly falls in love with the film, which checks the boxes of several different genres. Sure, it’s a sci-fi movie about an alien invasion, but it’s also a coming-of-age drama, a rowdy action-comedy, and a low-key horror/thriller.

With just how popular Attack the Block has become, it should come as no surprise to learn that Cornish has been developing a sequel that would see Boyega reprise his role as Moses. The film has been in development since 2021, with updates about the script as recently as 2023.

Now that the first Attack on the Block is streaming on Hulu, it’s absolutely worth checking it out if you haven’t seen it before. If you have, you already know it’s always a good time to revisit.

What’s New on Hulu This Month?

Attack the Block hit Hulu’s lineup at the start of May, along with dozens of other new movie and TV additions. Below, You can check out the full list of titles that hit Hulu on May 1st.

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers