One of the Best Sci-Fi Movies of the 2010s Is Now on Hulu (And a Sequel Is Still on the Way)

Sci-fi movies that have everything can be hard to come by. There are plenty that deal with aliens and outer space, but few can keep up with the quality of the genre’s best while also giving you thrills and making you laugh out loud. Director Joe Cornish (good friend and frequent collaborator of Edgar Wright) delivered one such movie back in 2011, and it has spent the last 14 years cementing itself as one of the decade’s true cult classics. This month, that film made its way to Hulu, where it’ll continue growing its dedicated fan base.
If you haven’t figured it out already, the film in question is Attack the Block, which tells the story of a teenage street gang in London who have to try and survive a sudden alien invasion. In addition to being Cornish’s directorial debut, Attack the Block also served as the breakout role for eventual Star Wars lead John Boyega. Other notable names in the cast include Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker and Shaun of the Dead star Nick Frost.
Just about everyone who sees Attack the Block quickly falls in love with the film, which checks the boxes of several different genres. Sure, it’s a sci-fi movie about an alien invasion, but it’s also a coming-of-age drama, a rowdy action-comedy, and a low-key horror/thriller.
With just how popular Attack the Block has become, it should come as no surprise to learn that Cornish has been developing a sequel that would see Boyega reprise his role as Moses. The film has been in development since 2021, with updates about the script as recently as 2023.
Now that the first Attack on the Block is streaming on Hulu, it’s absolutely worth checking it out if you haven’t seen it before. If you have, you already know it’s always a good time to revisit.
What’s New on Hulu This Month?
Attack the Block hit Hulu's lineup at the start of May
