Everything Coming to Hulu in May 2025

Hulu is getting a head start on its plans for May, revealing its monthly newsletter two full weeks before the calendar is set to flip. Wednesday saw the streaming service reveal the complete list of every movie and TV show set to join its roster in May, and that list includes a couple of big franchises that nobody expected to see.

On May 1st, Hulu will be adding the original Star Wars trilogy to its roster. Mind you, this isn’t through Disney+ or anything. Standalone Hulu subscribers will have access to these movies, along with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

That same day, Hulu will be adding the first four movies in the Mission: Impossible franchise. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation will be added on May 13th, bringing the total number of Mission: Impossible movies on Hulu to five.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s May additions below!

May 1st

Alone Australia: Complete Season 1

The Chicano Squad: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Escapes with Morgan Freeman: Complete Season 2

Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 2

James Brown: Say it Loud: Complete Season 1

Jeopardy! Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story

Naruto Shippuden: Complete Season 9 (DUBBED)

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 22

Alienoid

Alienoid 2

Anaconda

Anaconda En Espanol

Attack The Block

Attack the Block En Espanol

Austenland

Austenland En Espanol

Babylon A.D.

Bad Teacher

Bad Teacher En Espanol

Basic

Basic En Espanol

Battle of the Year

Battle Of The Year En Espanol

The Childe

Con Air

Courage Under Fire

Deliver Us From Evil (2020)

Enemy Of The State

Far From the Madding Crowd

The 5th Wave

The 5th Wave En Espanol

The Guardian

Georgia Rule

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

Hacksaw Ridge

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

The Infiltrator

The Insider

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa En Espanol

Joy (2015)

The King’s Man

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Fockers

The Negotiator

The Power Of One

Maid in Manhattan

Maid in Manhattan En Espanol

Man on Fire

The Marine

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Meet the Spartans

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol En Espanol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible II En Espanol

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible III En Espanol

Once

Once Upon a Time in America

Prospect

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

Sex Tape

Sex Tape En Espanol

Shadow (2018)

Spy (2015)

Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope

Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi

Street Kings

Stuber

Super Troopers 2

Take Me Home Tonight

Tears of the Sun

That’s My Boy

The Villainess

The Wailing

The Witch: Subversion

The Witch 2: The Other One

Tropic Thunder

Waitress

Wedding Crashers

May 2nd

Pita Hall: Film Premiere

Decision to Leave

Harbin

The Last Word

72 Hours

May 3rd

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 13

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 10

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 3

Unsellable Houses: Complete Season 2

Escape (2024)

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much

May 4th

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious: The Red Door En Espanol

May 7th

Kun by Agüero: Complete Limited Series

May 8th

Vanderpump Villa: Complete Season 2

Alone Australia: Complete Season 2

Find My Country House: Australia: Complete Season 1

New House No Debt: Complete Season 1

60 Days In: Complete Season 9

Pil’s Adventures

May 9th

The UnXplained: Complete Season 7

Summer of 69: Film Premiere

Behind Enemy Lines

Commando

The Damned

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Men Of Honor

The Thin Red Line

The Transporter

Transporter 2

May 10th

Expedition Unknown: Complete Season 6

How It’s Made: Complete Season 21

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?: Complete Season 1

Robert Durst: An ID Murder Mystery: Complete Season 1

Scorned: Love Kills: Complete Season 2

Blonde and Blonder

Strangerland

Trust

Vengeance: A Love Story

War Inc.

May 12th

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Hells Paradise: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

SHANGRILA FRONTIER: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

May 13th

Not Others: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Good Bad Things

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation En Espanol

May 15th

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Premiere

Beach Hunters: Complete Season 7

Cake Boss: Complete Season 15

Container Homes: Complete Season 1

Curb Appeal: Complete Season 25

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 4-5

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5

Extreme Homes: Complete Season 5

Flea Market Flip: Complete Seasons 10 and 14

Island Life: Complete Seasons 19 and 20

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 3

My Strange Addiction: Complte Season 5 and 6

Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 9

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Complete Season 7

Tanked: Complete Seasons 13-15

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 4

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 2

Unusual Suspects: Complete Season 7

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 24

May 16th

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 4 Premiere

Crossroads

The Last Breath

May 17th

Death by Fame: Complete Season 1

Destinations of the Damned With Zak Bagans: Complete Season 1

Expedition X: Complete Season 6-7

Spring Baking Championship: Complete Season 1-3

Jim Gaffigan: Noble Ape

Jim Gaffigan: Quality Time

Jimmy O. Yang: Good Deal

Zarna Garg: One in a Billion

May 20th

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

Night Call

May 21st

Nine Perfect Strangers: Season 2 Premiere

Nine Puzzles: Series Premiere

May 22nd

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 20

Intervention: Complete Season 25

Jump!: Complete Season 1

Outrageous Love with Nene Leakes: Complete Season 1

Taken in Plain Sight

May 23rd

The Last Showgirl

May 24th

BBQ Brawl: Flay V. Anderson V. Burrell: Complete Season 4

Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern: Complete Season 3

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home: Complete Season 1

Gold Rush: Complete Season 1

Homestead Rescue: Complete Season 12

May 25th

How to Please a Woman

May 27th

Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy: Complete Season 1

Re: Zero: Complete Season 1

Tower of God: Complete Season 1

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

May 29th

Adults: Complete Season 1

The Silencing

May 30th

Into the Deep

Rickey Smiley: Untitled

May 31st

House Hunters: Complete Season 253

House Hunters International: Complete Season 18

Mysteries at the Museum: Complete Season 24

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Vanished in New Canaan: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Leanne Morgan: So Yummy