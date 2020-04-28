Best Tweets from Quarantine Watch Party of Avengers: Endgame
Monday night, we had another blast doing a #QuarantineWatchParty — this time around for Avengers: Endgame and oh boy, was it a night for the record books. As Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely took over the ComicBook.com Twitter account to live-tweet the movie, directors Joe and Anthony Russo had their own Twitter on lockdown using the #AvengersAssemble hashtag. Fun times were had and all sorts of behind the scenes goodies were unveiled throughout the night.
If you've been on Twitter over the past few weeks, it's likely you've seen the #QuarantineWatchParty evolved into a massive event. To date, we've had parties for both Guardians of the Galaxy movies, a party with the cast and crew for Shazam!, and a killer party with Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, just to name a few. Good things for fans everywhere, we're just getting started!
Keep checking back to ComicBook.com for the latest information about our #QuarantineWatchParty events, including another Marvel-based party to be held later this week! See what Avengers: Endgame said about our latest party below:
*raises hand*
Raise your hand if you lost your #$!#*. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM pic.twitter.com/yI1OR60kFT— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020
Miss You Already, Cap
This is from @ChrisEvans’s last day of playing Captain America, ever. Much love and respect to you sir. What an amazing run. #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/LreTlM2JrZ— Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 28, 2020
Goosebumps. Every. Time.
who else has chills #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/CrkG6BD3g9— Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) April 28, 2020
Miss Me With That Superhero Fatigue
"Stop watching superhero movies"— Dan_Stu (@stu_dan) April 28, 2020
No, no I don't think I will... #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/A4o21rl4Ym
It's Still on the Floor
How much did your jaw drop at this moment? B/c I remember the gasps/sounds in the theater. Everyone was so confused. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/wmZBL6907m— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 27, 2020
Only Fitting
Ended the Infinity Saga the way it started#QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersAssemble pic.twitter.com/ynOVzhMm6J— ya boi ᱬ #WandaVision (@NotEvenEpic) April 28, 2020
Preach, Friend
I never understood why some people had an issue with this version of Thor. To me it seemed realistic.Everyone went through a lot but Thor had a rapid fire succession of bad shit and then didn't go for the head.He blamed himself for it all. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/CK2ASUvCqb— ThisFrellingDren (@ThisDren) April 27, 2020
Pure Comic Booky Goodness
Spider-Man getting the Infinity Gauntlet from Black Panther, riding Thor’s hammer thrown by Captain America, then being airlifted by Pepper Potts onto Valkyrie’s pegasus? Sign me up. The webhead belongs in the MCU #QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersAssemble #Endgame pic.twitter.com/uKXq7wmzrx— B.O.R.K. (@bork_21) April 28, 2020
All Hail the Queen
Captain Marvel's arrival changes the entire energy of the scene once more. I will never get over my love of this woman #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/02wLsGsDUZ— Earth’s Mightiest Fangirls (@EMFangirls) April 28, 2020
Best Dog
Nova (my pup) loves Marvel. #AvengersAssemble#QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/TTvtlVGuEA— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) April 28, 2020
Amazing Scene
#QuarantineWatchParty #AvengersAssemble— Brian | 🌊Hydro 🌊 (@HydroAlphaX) April 28, 2020
When the women took center stage and dominated the battle, I knew the future of Marvel was gonna kick ass! pic.twitter.com/RYppaZ8jua
#Fans, Not #Stans
I am so glad they made Avengers End Game for the fans and not the stans! #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/h22JhgMEq2— Ripper 🤘 (@StarkIndstrz) April 28, 2020
It's All Connected
Sebastian Stan at the Endgame premier when Scott Lang mentions Hot Tub Time Machine #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/nRbRm58sdR— Kebert Xela (@boomUlookin4dis) April 27, 2020
We *Need* More
Hey, Peter Parker! Can't wait for more of this interaction. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/92LveBEyqA— 𝐓⎊𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒌 (@twinstark87) April 28, 2020
Best Shot of the MCU
Very nice seeing this again 🥰#AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Vsapw3SQoI— julian (@Julian118) April 28, 2020
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.