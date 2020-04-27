Avengers: Infinity War #QuarantineWatchParty Has Fans Fighting Over Peter Quill's Actions Again

Avengers: Infinity War’s Quarantine Watch Party has Marvel fans fighting over Peter Quill’s actions in the Titan fight all over again. Comicbook.com had Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely along to answer fan questions on Twitter. It was inevitable that the debate over Star-Lord losing his cool would rear up again. The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy looked like they had things sewn up, but once it is revealed that Thanos killed Gamora, Quill absolutely loses it. A lot of MCU fans place their defeat in Infinity War squarely on Star-Lord’s shoulders. It’s such a contentious plot point that it actually came up during Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Chris Pratt wasn’t even going to humor that noise earlier this week. A fan pointed out a key scene from that film to explain why Star Lord flipped out in Infinity War. The fan argued that it was completely in character for Quill to lose it because Thanos said he “had to” kill Gamora, just like Ego said he “had to” kill Star-Lord’s mom. When that post happened, a lot of fans ended up agreeing with our own Brandon Davis that the stakes were too high to let your emotions get the better of you.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely agreed with Pratt on Empire’s Film Podcast last year. They aren’t buying that Star-Lord is completely to blame. “He’s one of many [who screwed things up]. I don’t accept that,” McFeely began.

so quill is a hot headed idiot, who puts the team in jeopardy coz he cant keep his emotions in check and hes STILL leading the guardians?? Nebula shoot him pls https://t.co/p5asKfq0Gv — ◊ᱬ mydamnpage ᱬ◊ (@Cain_Maximoff) April 27, 2020

“I don’t think he screws [it up] — if you are standing in front of your girlfriend’s father and find out that he just killed your girlfriend, you’re gonna hit him in the face. I mean, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop you from hitting him in the face,” Markus added. “I just think it’s totally emotionally understandable, particularly when you add in the scene where he was supposed to kill her. I mean, it’s a pretty big mindf—k to be in a situation where you failed — where your failure was failing to kill your girlfriend — which then made it possible for her father to kill her. And to succeed the right thing you should have done as a good person was to murder your girlfriend. He’s under a lot of stress at the moment.”

