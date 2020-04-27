Avengers: Infinity War #QuarantineWatchParty Has Fans Fighting Over Peter Quill's Actions Again
Avengers: Infinity War’s Quarantine Watch Party has Marvel fans fighting over Peter Quill’s actions in the Titan fight all over again. Comicbook.com had Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely along to answer fan questions on Twitter. It was inevitable that the debate over Star-Lord losing his cool would rear up again. The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy looked like they had things sewn up, but once it is revealed that Thanos killed Gamora, Quill absolutely loses it. A lot of MCU fans place their defeat in Infinity War squarely on Star-Lord’s shoulders. It’s such a contentious plot point that it actually came up during Comicbook.com’s Quarantine Watch Party for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
Chris Pratt wasn’t even going to humor that noise earlier this week. A fan pointed out a key scene from that film to explain why Star Lord flipped out in Infinity War. The fan argued that it was completely in character for Quill to lose it because Thanos said he “had to” kill Gamora, just like Ego said he “had to” kill Star-Lord’s mom. When that post happened, a lot of fans ended up agreeing with our own Brandon Davis that the stakes were too high to let your emotions get the better of you.
Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely agreed with Pratt on Empire’s Film Podcast last year. They aren’t buying that Star-Lord is completely to blame. “He’s one of many [who screwed things up]. I don’t accept that,” McFeely began.
so quill is a hot headed idiot, who puts the team in jeopardy coz he cant keep his emotions in check and hes STILL leading the guardians?? Nebula shoot him pls https://t.co/p5asKfq0Gv— ◊ᱬ mydamnpage ᱬ◊ (@Cain_Maximoff) April 27, 2020
“I don’t think he screws [it up] — if you are standing in front of your girlfriend’s father and find out that he just killed your girlfriend, you’re gonna hit him in the face. I mean, there’s nothing that’s gonna stop you from hitting him in the face,” Markus added. “I just think it’s totally emotionally understandable, particularly when you add in the scene where he was supposed to kill her. I mean, it’s a pretty big mindf—k to be in a situation where you failed — where your failure was failing to kill your girlfriend — which then made it possible for her father to kill her. And to succeed the right thing you should have done as a good person was to murder your girlfriend. He’s under a lot of stress at the moment.”
You knew it would happen
I blame quill for it all— Kody Lecurgo (@Srow_specialK) April 27, 2020
Just disgusted
How can Peter Quill ask if they just lost after he lost control of his emotions when they almost had the gauntlet off of Thanos (I've convinced myself of this)? #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/sjD6VQUu5O— Davina Hamilton (@davinahamilton) April 27, 2020
Great detail
After fighting w/ Cap in Civil War, I love Tony trying to stop Peter from losing it here. Tony knows exactly how Quill feels. #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Oo49rUMkwf— Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) April 27, 2020
Hits a bit different now
The reaction from Quill about Gamora as well as Tony’s desperate outcry “we almost got this off!” hits different #InfinityWar @ComicBook #QuarantineWatchParty— Will (@WoodyoncpFilms) April 27, 2020
Strong word there
I hate Quill— Ano w (@aw_venger) April 27, 2020
But i love that it's in continuity with his character trait #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty
Feels bad man
Ugh, Quill!! What did you do??!!! #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Osg0vk5Jm6— StayAtHomeCO (@Elways7) April 27, 2020
Real question
@ComicBookNOW ok M&M, I have to know if the team really had a legitimate shot at getting the gauntlet off of Thanos if it wasn't for Peter Quill #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar— Davina Hamilton (@davinahamilton) April 27, 2020
Everybody is HOT, that's for sure
@ComicBook some people think it was wrong for Quill to loose his cool do you think it was wrong for him to loose his cool or do you say it was for a reason? #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty— Jayvon Thomas (@JayvonThomas2) April 27, 2020
Some defense
this comment extremely relevant right now, I always felt for Quill in this scene #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar https://t.co/gAafn3Qlkz— octavia (@MasterOctagon) April 27, 2020
Def hard to watch
Can we all discuss the rage we felt when Quill just haaaad to mess up his part? I mean, we knew there would be another movie, but 😒😑 #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar @ComicBook— your favorite crayon (@Mkb0123) April 27, 2020
So close and yet
Anyone else get frustrated that Quill couldn’t keep his emotions in check? I mean they were soo close to getting it right here!! 😩#QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/hDKabrwWin— Cline (@The1stCline) April 27, 2020
Counterpoint
What irks me the most about people hating Star Lord for this is that Tony 100% would’ve done the same thing in Quill’s position if he had just found out Thanos killed Pepper. #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty— Danny Martinez (@DannyMartinis) April 27, 2020
Half of the Universe
Peter Quill is to blame for Half the universe being gone #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar— James Fierro (@SoftPlatypus) April 27, 2020
The sheer pain
This part hurts me so much. Quill please. Don't.#InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty— 『Dave ㋐ Quarantine Con 』 (@OurFaveDave) April 27, 2020
Silver lining right here
And Quill screws it up (but not really cause Strange knows what will happen) #QuarantineWatchParty— Jenn B (@JennBB8) April 27, 2020
Could have been great
Quill ruined it by letting emotions for Gamora get to him, could have had the Gauntlet #QuarantineWatchParty #InfinityWar— Robert (@justrobertl_) April 27, 2020
People really holding a grudge
Then here comes Quill to ruin it all!!! #QuarantineWatchParty pic.twitter.com/Vm7MEsyMAL— Toni Williams (@TonitheTiger7) April 27, 2020
Adam is not having it
Quill was right.#QuarantineWatchParty— Adam Barnhardt (@adambarnhardt) April 27, 2020
