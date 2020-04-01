Shazam! Cast and Director Join Quarantine Watch Party

On Wednesday night, ComicBook.com will play host to a Quarantine Watch Party with DC's Shazam! movie. The event will have several special guests on hand including Shazam! director David F. Sandberg, hosted throughout by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis. Sandberg is not coming to the Quarantine Watch Party alone -- he is being joined by the stars of Shazam!: Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Cooper Andrews, and Marta Milans! The director and cast will be active on Twitter throughout the Party using #QuarantineWatchParty and #Shazam throughout the movie, sharing insider info, fun facts, and other content from behind-the-scenes!

How does it work? Simple. At 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party presses "play" on their copy of Shazam!, be it a 4K or blu-ray disc, a digital download, or other personal copy. From there, those attending the Party follow and use #QuarantineWatchParty on Instagram and Twitter to stay involved with the conversation throughout the movie. The best tweets will get featured in ComicBook.com's official recap of the event!

Sandberg opened up about his excitement for the event in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "It'll actually be the first time, because I kind of hate watching stuff that I've worked on afterwards," Sandberg revealed. "So, this will be the first time that I actually re-watch something after it's released, because I never did that with Lights Out or Annabelle: Creation. I mean, I know the movies by heart, so it's like there's no point in sitting down and watching them! And I just think about all the things that didn't turn out right... When I finish a movie, like I'm finished, and I move on. So this'll be interesting to watch something a year after!"

Sandberg earned his directing chops with homemade videos on Youtube which eventually lead to him landing some now-praised horror movies. After working on films which were largely practical, Sandberg learned a lot about working with visual effects throughout Shazam!. "A lot of it is just working with some visual effects and stuff like that and trying to avoid it as much as possible, because it's not a lot of fun," Sandberg said. "The result is cool... It's just sort of working at a different scale was the big difference because otherwise the storytelling is the same and working with actors is pretty much the same. It's just bigger and longer and harder!" Sandberg will have plenty more insights to offer so be sure to follow him on Twitter throughout Wednesday night's Quarantine Watch Party!

Here is where you can find everyone who is participating:

The Quarantine Watch Party offers plenty of reasons to stay home, be safe, and have fun together! The Quarantine Watch Party will be hosted by ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, as well as other staff members including Adam Barnhardt, Evan Valentine, Megan Peters, Joseph Schmidt, and ComicBook Nation co-host Janell Wheeler. There will be more Quarantine Watch Party events throughout the week with additional guests and fun news, so be sure to follow Davis for the latest! This adds to the growing list of Quarantine Watch Party events which have already included Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson, Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan and cast members Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Ella Jay Basco, Bloodshot director Dave Wilson and star Sam Heughan, Ant-Man's David Dastmalchian and Abby Ryder Fortson, and Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld -- all as a result of the continued excitement and support on social media.

ComicBook.com's Quarantine Watch Party for Shazam! begins at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday night!

