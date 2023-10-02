Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Tickets and Trailer Released

Get in Formation, Bey Hive: Beyoncé is coming to a movie theater near you. Parkwood Entertainment and AMC Entertainment on Monday officially announced Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, a theatrical concert experience documenting the 32-time Grammy Award winner's record-breaking Renaissance World Tour. AMC Theatres Distribution, which is behind the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film in theaters October 13th, will release the Beyoncé film on thousands of screens across the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning December 1st, with showtimes on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft," per the description. "Received with extraordinary acclaim by International and US media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during Renaissance World Tour created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home."

Below, read on for everything you need to know about the Beyoncé concert film and watch the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé trailer.

Beyoncé Film Tickets



Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé tickets are now on sale for all US AMC locations at amctheatres.com and Fandango.com. Fans can also find tickets at Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex theaters. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax; the Renaissance film will also be available in IMAX, priced at $28 per ticket, at AMC and Dolby Cinema and other branded premium format screens. Additional tickets will also be available at numerous movie theater chains in the United States, Canada, and Mexico beginning later this week.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Trailer



Beyoncé Concert Film Runtime



Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé has a running time of 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to AMC Theatres.

How Long Is the Beyoncé Movie in Theaters?



The Beyoncé film will air weekly on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, starting December 1st. Fans will have until at least December 29th to watch Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in theaters.

Beyoncé Renaissance Tour Set List



OPENING ACT

"Dangerously in Love 2"

2. "Flaws and All"

3. "1+1"

4. "I'm Goin' Down" (Mary J. Blige cover)

5. "I Care"

RENAISSANCE

6. "I'm That Girl"

7. "Cozy"

8. "Alien Superstar"

9. "Lift Off"

MOTHERBOARD

10. "Cuff It"

11. "Energy"

12. "Break My Soul"

OPULENCE

13. "Formation"

14. "Diva"

15. "Run the World (Girls)"

16. "My Power"

17. "Black Parade"

18. "Savage (Remix)"

19. "Partition"

ANOINTED

20. "Church Girl"

21. "Get Me Bodied"

22. "Before I Let Go"

23. "Rather Die Young"

24. "Love on Top"

25. "Crazy in Love"

ANOINTED – PART 2

26. "Plastic Off the Sofa"

27. "Virgo's Groove"

28. "Naughty Girl"

29. "Move"

30. "Heated"

31. "Thique"

32. "All Up In Your Mind"

33. "Drunk in Love"

MIND CONTROL

34. "America Has a Problem"

35. "Pure/Honey"

36. "Summer Renaissance"