Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie World Premiere Event Announced

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Concert Movie is getting an even bigger debut, with an official premiere event.

Apparently, it's Taylor Swift's world, and we're just living in it. The latest news about the pop mega-star is that her upcoming concert footage movie – based on her mega-successful Eras Concert Tour – is getting a worldwide premiere event before its official release.

AMC Theatres has announced that Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie will get a worldwide premiere event on October 11th, in Los Angeles, at a venue location that is TBD.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie will be officially released in theaters on October 13th, at 6 PM local time. It is showing in over 100 countries and 7,500 theaters, worldwide.

According to Deadline, "the Eras Tour concert film did secure a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement," meaning Taylor Swift herself could presumably attend the premiere event without violating any terms of the current Actors' Strike. With the Writer's Strike now over, and the Actors' Strike on deck for resolution, it could turn out that the interim agreement is not needed.

The Eras Tour Movie is currently projected for one of the biggest blockbuster movie openings of the year, while setting a new milestone record for a concert film. Based on early presales and box office projections, the concert film could open to more than $100 million in its first weekend – with the higher $150 million projections looking more and more likely. The question is what appeal the concert film will have beyond the "Swifties" fanbase,

The current big winner for a concert-tour-turned-global-theatrical-release was Justin Bieber: Never Say Never in 2011. Fans of the pop singer (and their parents) catapulted that release to a $99 million box office, with $73 million of it earned domestically. The Eras Tour will be launching on a much bigger global scale, with the added "event" appeal of Eras being a celebration of Swift's entire catalog (from 2006 until now).

That includes all of the re-recordings of old albums that Swift has done, in order to take full ownership of her music. Eras Tour: Concert Film will be released just before the album 1989 (Tayor's Version) comes out on October 27th. That's one more "event" to rally Swifties together around this film release and boost its box office even higher than expected.

What is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour About?

The upcoming movie is a filmed version of Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, which began over the summer. The movie was filmed during three nights of shows in Los Angeles, showcasing more than three hours of performance, from all ten of Taylor Swift's albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Movie will be released in theaters on October 13th, at 6 PM local time



