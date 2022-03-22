Beyoncé in Talks to Perform at the Oscars to Support King Richard

As we get closer to the 94th Oscars, which are set to take place on Sunday, March 27th, more details about Hollywood’s biggest night are starting to emerge and on Monday it was reported that Best Original Song nominee Beyonce is in talks to perform for the awards telecast in support of the song “Be Alive” from the film King Richard. According to Variety, the Oscars have been in talks with Beyonce for some time to set up a satellite performance of song broadcast live from tennis courts in Compton, California —the location where Venus and Serena Williams practiced drills as children under the watch of their father, Richard.

According to the report, the performance could end up being a show-opener and may even include Will Smith, who plays the titular character in King Richard, before he would head to Hollywood in time for the Best Actor award to be announced. While nothing official has been announced regarding Beyonce performing at the Oscars, it was recently revealed that Encanto‘s hit song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be performed live at the event.

The 2022 Oscars is set to be a bit different from previous ceremonies. It was announced earlier this year that the ceremony would have three hosts this year with the hosts rotating each hour. It was later announced that Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes would be taking up those hosting duties. This year will also see several of the technical categories not broadcast live during the main awards show, a move that drew criticism from many in the film industry, and the inaugural “Fan-Favorite” awards, which will allow Twitter to vote on the Oscar-eligible blockbuster films of the past that they loved the most.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Twitter to help build an engaged and excited digital audience leading up to this year’s ceremony,” Meryl Johnson, VP Digital Marketing at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, shared in a statement when those categories were announced. “Through these activations, social media users around the world now have more opportunities to engage with the show in real time, find a community, and be a part of the experience in ways they’ve never been able to before.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27th at the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland in Hollywood. It will be televised live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.