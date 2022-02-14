The Academy is reportedly eyeing three hosts for the 2022 Oscars. In a break from the format of the last three ceremonies, which had no host, ABC and producer Will Packer are looking to have three hosts for the 94th Academy Awards airing March 27. As reported by Variety, Amy Schumer (Trainwreck), Regina Hall (Girls Trip), and Wanda Sykes (Breaking News in Yuba County) are finalizing deals to co-host after Mad Men star Jon Hamm exited negotiations this past weekend.

It was recently reported the Oscars would have three hosts, rotating every hour. According to Variety, Packer considered a “three-act structure” with a different pair of emcees every hour and met with top industry talent to be the first host since Jimmy Kimmel at the 90th Academy Awards in 2018.

ABC will reveal the three hosts Monday on Good Morning America. Disney-owned ABC declined to comment.

Recent rumors claimed Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) was in talks to host, with other reports claiming the hosting trio would be former SNL cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, and Maya Rudolph. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is nominated at this year’s awards for the original song “Dos Oruguitas” from Disney’s animated Encanto, revealed he was considered for previous ceremonies but turned down the hosting gig.

Variety previously reported “many A-listers” were at one time in the conversation for Oscars host, including two-time host Kimmel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam), a trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez (of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building), and a pairing of Tom Holland and Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Despite support from his No Way Home co-star Andrew Garfield, Holland has said he’s “too busy” to host the Oscars.

“Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m just too busy right now,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter in December when asked if he might host the Oscars. “I don’t have the time. I’ve got an Uncharted press tour to do, and then I start shooting in early March for this TV show [Apple TV+’s The Crowded Room] which is going to take up a lot of my time and is definitely the hardest role I’ve ever taken on.”

“So maybe one day in the future. But no, not right now,” the Spider-Man star added. “Honestly, I just don’t have the time. And you know I would love to do that — I love that kind of thing, I love being put under pressure and doing things that I feel uncomfortable doing. So I’m interested in it, but I just don’t have the time.”

The 2022 Oscars air March 27 on ABC.