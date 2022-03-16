Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” to Be Performed at the Oscars

The biggest hit song from Encanto, Disney’s latest phenomenon, wasn’t eligible for an award at this year’s Oscars, but the track is going to have a big presence at the show nonetheless. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been topping charts for weeks and is clearly the breakout song from Encanto. Disney opted to submit the “Dos Oruguitas” (perhaps the most moving song in the film) for Best Original Song consideration at the Academy Awards, leaving “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” unable to be nominated. On Wednesday, the Academy announced that “Bruno” will have its time in the spotlight at this year’s ceremony anyway.

Wednesday saw the release of an ad for this year’s Academy Awards ceremony, which takes place on March 27th and will be broadcast live on ABC. The commercial touts the awards and stars, and mentions that it will also deliver the first ever live performance of “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The commercial doesn’t reveal who will be performing “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” at the Oscars, but it seems likely that there will be a few cast members from Encanto present to sing. In the film, the song is sung by the majority of the cast as a big ensemble piece. The storytelling and catchy tune have helped make “Bruno” one of the biggest songs in the world over the past few months.

Encanto tells the story of a young Colombian woman named Mirabel, who is part of the magical Madrigal family. Everyone in her family is given a special “gift” when they’re young, but Mirabel never received one, leading her to question her place in the Madrigal legacy. The film is directed by Bush and Byron Howard, with Charise Castro Smith serving as co-director. Bush and Castro Smith wrote the screenplay. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda helped come up with the story for Encanto and wrote new music for the film.

Encanto stars Stephanie Beatriz, Maria Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Jessica Darrow, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Carolina Gaitan, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

