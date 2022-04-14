Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallee’s Cause of Death Revealed

On Christmas Day of last year Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director Jean-Marc Vallee passed away unexpectedly with no known cause of death at the time. Deadline now brings word of a final report from the coroner that lists Vallee’s cause of death as “a fatal in short, a heart attack. In a statement, the director’s sons Alex and Émile Vallée said: “Testimonials of friendship, esteem and respect for our father and for his work are still coming from around the world. We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about.”

Vallee’s work as a director is best known to some for what he did on HBO. Having directed both Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, Vallee executive produced and directed multiple episodes of both shows and would win an Emmy for Outstanding Direction in a Limited Series for Big Little Lies. His career wasn’t limited to the small screen however, having been nominated for Best Editing at the Academy Awards for his film Dallas Buyer’s Club. His other feature film credits included The Young Victoria. starring Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend, and Paul Bettany; Wild, starring Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern; and Demolition, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, and Chris Cooper.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” producing partner Nathan Ross said at the time of Vallee’s death. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

“I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime,” Big Little Lies and Wild star Reese Witherspoon Witherspoon wrote at the time of Vallee’s death, posting a tribute to him on Instagram. “I love you, Jean Marc. Until we meet again.”

On Twitter, Matthew McConaughey, who won his only Academy Award for the Vallee-directed Dallas Buyer’s Club, wrote a post about the director as well, saying: “With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver – he didn’t romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic – from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye.”

(Cover Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Winn Slavin Fine Art)