‘Sharp Objects’ Showrunner Says No Second Season for HBO Show

After the success of limited series Big Little Lies last year, HBO returned to the format again in 2018 with Sharp Objects, an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel of the same name that stars Amy Adams and is currently airing on the network. Unlike Big Little Lies, however, there won’t be a second season of this show.

The series’ showrunner and screenwriter Marti Noxon shared the news during the Television Critics Association’s tour on July 25, saying, “This is it, so bask in it while you can.”

HBO ‘s president of programming Casey Bloys echoed Noxon’s comments, explaining that Adams had no plans to inhabit the troubled character of Camille Preaker for a second time.

“Unlike Big Little Lies where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it’s a very dark character, very dark material,” Bloys told Deadline. “Amy doesn’t want to live in this character again and I can’t blame her, it’s a lot to take on for an actress. So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series.”

Adams further elaborated on her psychological state during filming while speaking at the same panel.

“I had extremely bad insomnia and would wake up with anxiety and have to realize that I didn’t own it — it belonged to Camille,” Adams said, via Insider.

The actress stars on the show as Camille, a journalist who returns to her small-town hometown to investigate the murders of two young girls while also confronting her own traumatic past. Viewers almost immediately learn that Camille is also a functioning alcoholic who self-harms, and has carved words all over her body, save for her hands and face.

“I’d have these insane conversations with myself at four in the morning trying to decide what was my anxiety and what was Camille’s and what I needed to let go of and what could work the next day,” Adams revealed. “So, I felt crazy. I did.”

Adams shared that spending time with her husband and young daughter helped her return to her own headspace.

“For me, family is the most grounding thing, so going home to my daughter and my husband and making dinner or doing something domestic always helps me reground myself and get back into my own reality,” she said.

Sharp Objects premiered in early July, debuting to 1.5 million viewers in Live+same day, becoming the most-watched HBO premiere since Westworld in 2016.

Sharp Objects airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Photo Credit: HBO