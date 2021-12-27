Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects Director, Dies at 58

Canadian writer, director, producer, and editor Jean-Marc Vallee has suddenly passed away. According to Deadline, the 58-year-old filmmaker died at his cabin outside Quebec City this week. The publication has also reported that Vallee’s passing was a total shock to his friends and family, though no other details surrounding his death have been revealed at this time. Vallee had a career spanning decades, winning an Emmy and earning an Academy Award nomination.

Vallee is probably best known for his work on HBO drama projects Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects. He executive produced and directed multiple episodes of both shows, winning an Emmy for Outstanding Direction in a Limited Series for his work on Big Little Lies.

“Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently,” Vallee’s producing partner Nathan Ross told Deadline. “He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn’t help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on.”

Before becoming a big name in prestige TV dramas, earning awards recognition for both of his acclaimed HBO projects, Vallee was in the business of award-winning dramas on the big screen. In 2013, Vallee brought Dallas Buyers’ Club to the big screen, earning acclaim for his work as a director and editor. The film saw both of its leads — Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto — win Academy Awards for their performances, in addition to getting nominated for Best Picture. Vallee was nominated for Best Editing for his work on the film.

The year after Dallas Buyers’ Club, Vallee brought the story of Cheryl Strayed to life with the release of Wild, an adaptation of Strayed’s memoir of the same name. Reese Witherspoon produced the film and starred as Strayed, working alongside Laura Dern, both of whom were nominated for Academy Awards under Vallee’s direction. The filmmaker also served as editor once again, working alongside Martin Pensa.

The director’s most recent feature film, Demolition, came in 2015 and starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Naomi Watts, and Chris Cooper.

Vallee is survived by his sons, Alex and Emile, and his three siblings.

Image courtesy of Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images