New Bill & Ted Face the Music Clip and Zoom Backgrounds Released

The nearly 30-year wait fans of the Bill & Ted films have endured for a new sequel is nearly over, as Bill & Ted Face the Music is set to land in select theaters and On Demand at the end of the month, with the sequel releasing the above new clip to build excitement for the upcoming adventure. Additionally, with the world still largely suffering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and connecting with one another digitally instead of in person, the film released backgrounds for Zoom video conferences that transport you right into the film. You can check out the Zoom backgrounds here and you can see Bill & Ted Face the Music on April 28th.

In the new film, "The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Bill & Ted Face the Music stars Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

While the film has yet to earn official reviews from critics, filmmaker Kevin Smith shared earlier this summer that he had seen the film and expressed his joy over the experience.

"I saw a movie today, and it was f-cking wonderful," Smith confirmed on his FatMan Beyond podcast "Now, I was blazed, high as a kit as the kids used to say and stuff like that, on the weed...So I was fully weeded up when I sat down to get to view this movie. I saw Bill & Ted Face the Music and it is f-cking wonderful. It is adorable."

He added, "I hope that doesn't sound dismissive, I need everyone to remember unlike say Cheech & Chong or what are the other guys, Jay and Silent Bob, those cats were R-Rated movies. Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure is as 'you can watch it with your family' as it gets. Knowing that going into this, that's kind of important, it's a family film, it's wonderful. It's absolutely adorable, they stuck the landing."

Stay tuned for details on Bill & Ted Face the Music before it lands in select theaters and On Demand on August 28th.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.