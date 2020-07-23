Bill and Ted Face the Music Star Promises Imminent Release News

✖

With a new surge in coronavirus cases in the US putting studios and exhibitors back on their heels once again Bill & Ted Face the Music star Alex Winter promised fans today that there would be news about the movie's release plans coming soon. With a Comic-Con@Home panel set for later this week, it seems likely that whatever news is coming, will comethere, as Kevin Smith hosts Winter, his star Keanu Reeves, and the film's creators/writers Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Smith, who also returned to an old franchise recently with Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, recently told fans that he had seen Face the Music and that the cast and crew had "nailed it," delivering a funny and heartfelt movie.

It seems the version he saw was still in the works, though, as today's note from Winter comes attached to the revelation that he just watched the final cut for the movie, as it will be released...whenever it's released, in whatever form that might take. Winter tweeted that he was "incredibly proud of the film that director Dean Parisot made and all of our work in it."

At present, Bill and Ted Face the Music is set for a release at the end of August, although with the delay of Tenet (which has become the frontrunner as the movie that will kick off what passes for a summer movie season this year), it seems likely that won't happen. Some fans have called for Face the Music, a sequel that comes more than 25 years after the previous installment, to come straight to a streaming service so that they can enjoy it sooner than later.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the now middle-aged Bill S. Preston, Esq. (Winter), and Ted "Theodore" Logan (Keanu Reeves) must "set out on a new adventure to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe, with the helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends. " Beyond that, very little has been revealed, with Orion electing instead to bank on nostalgia for the franchise, the drawing power of the cast, and a recently-released teaser that shed a tiny bit of light on the plot.

The film also stars Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be in theaters on August 14, 2020.

