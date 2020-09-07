Bill & Ted Face The Music: Alex Winter Talks About Film’s Success

✖

Bill & Ted Face the Music is a success among the fans of the film and Alex Winter is just happy everyone likes it. The actor talked to The Hollywood Reporter about Bill Preston and Theodore Logan’s latest adventure. It’s been a long road to this point and over a decade since the script was penned. But, despite all the turbulence and the coronavirus pandemic, Bill and Ted have made their way home to Video on Demand and select theaters. Fans of the series love it and people just discovering the movies looking for something to watch at home have been enthused as well. For Winter, the entire situation is just “most excellent” and better than he could have dreamed.

"The film was written originally 10 years ago, well before the political climate we're in now, much less this incredible pandemic that we find ourselves in. So it's always a good message," Winter elaborated. "That's really at the heart of Bill & Ted, and Keanu and I feel grateful to be able to be a part of something that conveys that message. I do think that it's a terrible time, and I wouldn't wish it on anyone. I wish we weren't releasing a movie in the middle of a pandemic, but if you're going to have to do that, I do think that the underlying theme of the film — that we're all part of the fabric of one thing and we should operate with that in mind and compassion for each other — isn't the worst message to get out at the moment."

Check out this description of the film down below:

“In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Ted "Theodore" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”

Reeves and Winter are joined by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters. The movie also features Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available to watch On Demand and in select theaters.

Did you love the latest Bill and Ted adventure? Let us know in the comments!