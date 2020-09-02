Keanu Reeves Fans Celebrate the Actor's 56th Birthday
Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! The actor known for a myriad of roles ranging from The Matrix to John Wick to Bill & Ted and much, much more turns 56 today (September 2nd). Reeves has been making headlines a lot this week while he promotes his latest film, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Reeves and Alex Winter have been doing a lot of fun press for the movie ranging from talking about their iconic lines to posting a sweet message to fans. Well, now it's Reeves' turn to get the sweet messages. The actor is a trending topic on social media today as fans celebrate his birthday.
From praising his iconic roles to his sweet nature, the love for Reeves on social media today is vast. You can check out some posts in his honor below...
Hero
prevnext
"I don't want to be part of a world where being kind is a weakness" Happy birthday, Keanu Reeves 👏 pic.twitter.com/hQD35YaN0Q— The Female Lead (@the_female_lead) September 2, 2020
FanCam
prevnext
KEANU REEVES IT’S YA BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/CwVaadkrcp— chelsea (@wicksbitch) September 2, 2020
The Talent
prevnext
Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves, you talented son of a bitch! 🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/oaHp4XlF8v— Treacherous (@swananson2002) September 2, 2020
No Choice but to Stan
prevnext
love him 🤍#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/voAZsFdwyl— jasmine (@jasinterlude) September 2, 2020
So Handsome
prevnext
IT'S KEANU REEVES BIRTHDAY 🎉🎂♥️♥️😍😍 #KeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/D9Sme6hQ8q— Klevis Kola (@kleviskola7) September 2, 2020
So Kind
prevnext
#HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves— Mohit Gurjar (@MohitGu81279849) September 2, 2020
One of the most amazing and kindest human being on earth pic.twitter.com/S2EOgGobjx
This Photoshoot, Though
prevnext
Happy birthday to the effortlessly cool Keanu Reeves.
Please, enjoy these fcking amazing photos taken by Daniel Jackson for his GQ spread. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/csuJw68pJk— ferdosa (@atomicwick) September 2, 2020
We Call That RANGE
prevnext
Happy Birthday to the legend, Keanu Reeves. Hot in action. Hotter in comedy. pic.twitter.com/i5fDWGLV94— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) September 2, 2020
Okay, but Who Would Win in a Fight?
prevnext
Because in my mind Neo and John Wick would be on the same side too #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves pic.twitter.com/kt90JNzgfB— FollowFaves (@FollowFaves) September 2, 2020
Probably True
prevnext
The only person your dog will love more than you #HappyBirthdayKeanuReeves #JohnWick pic.twitter.com/fR4uX764DD— Kritika Tandon (@KritikaTandon06) September 2, 2020
A Beauitful Classic
prevnext
Happy Birthday #KeanuReeves #keanureevesbirthday
Wishing our wholesome idol the best day! pic.twitter.com/eimoTL8DHN— WholesomeMemes (@WholesomeMeme) September 2, 2020
What's Your Favorite?
prev
Whoa, it's Keanu Reeves' birthday! From #BillAndTed to #TheMatrix, which role is your favorite?https://t.co/jNH6jasE1G pic.twitter.com/SnqGVIDNLu— IMDb (@IMDb) September 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.