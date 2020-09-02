Keanu Reeves Fans Celebrate the Actor's 56th Birthday

Happy Birthday, Keanu Reeves! The actor known for a myriad of roles ranging from The Matrix to John Wick to Bill & Ted and much, much more turns 56 today (September 2nd). Reeves has been making headlines a lot this week while he promotes his latest film, Bill & Ted Face the Music. Reeves and Alex Winter have been doing a lot of fun press for the movie ranging from talking about their iconic lines to posting a sweet message to fans. Well, now it's Reeves' turn to get the sweet messages. The actor is a trending topic on social media today as fans celebrate his birthday.

From praising his iconic roles to his sweet nature, the love for Reeves on social media today is vast. You can check out some posts in his honor below...