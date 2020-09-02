John Wick Star Keanu Reeves Reveals How Long He'll Play the Character

✖

Back in 2014, Keanu Reeves introduced the world to one of his most famous characters yet. The actor known for action movies such as The Matrix, Speed, Point Break, and more portrayed John Wick AKA the Boogeyman in that first film went on to play the character again in John Wick: Chapter 2 and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. In a recent interview with Ok Magazine, Reeves was asked how long he'll play the beloved character.

"As far as my legs can take me. As far as the audience wants to go," Reeves shared. Leave it to Keanu to give an answer that's short, sweet, and profound.

While the day might come when the John Wick movies stopped, fans are guaranteed at least two more. Last month, it was announced that a fifth movie had been confirmed and will be shot back to back with the fourth one.

“We’re also busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise, with John Wick 4 slated to hit theatres Memorial Day weekend 2022," Lionsgate's John Feltheimer revealed. "We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 & 5 back to back when Keanu becomes available early next year.”

Reeves is currently filming the highly-anticipated Matrix 4, after production was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While plot details for John Wick 4 remain a mystery, it's sure to feature an action-packed adventure for Reeves' now-iconic assassin character.

This will be just the latest extension of the John Wick franchise, after the first three films in the franchise grossed over $500 million at the global box office. The series is also set to get a television spinoff on Starz, titled The Continental.

Reeves has been busy promoting his latest film, Bill & Ted Face the Music, which hit VOD and select theaters over the weekend. Reeves and Alex Winter have been doing a lot of fun press for the movie ranging from talking about their iconic lines to posting a sweet message to fans.

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the now middle-aged BFFs as they set out on a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends in an attempt to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Which upcoming Reeves are you most excited about? Are you hoping to see more John Wick movies after four and five? Tell us in the comments!

John Wick 4 is currently scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.