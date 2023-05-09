Bird Box Barcelona Announcement Trailer Released by Netflix

While Netflix originals are commonplace today, the mid to late 2010s featured these streaming first looks sporadically across the calendar. Among these was Bird Box, the Sandra Bullock-led thriller that adapted the events of the 2014 Josh Malerman novel of the same name. Bird Box told the story of a recently post-apocalyptic world overrun by mysterious and never-seen creatures that turn people crazy when they are looked at. While the characters on screen were forced to don blindfolds, the same could not be said for Netflix subscribers, as Bird Box generated roughly 26 million viewers in its first seven days on the streaming service.

Five years after the original hit Netflix, Bird Box Barcelona is set to bring audiences back into the unseen apocalypse. Netflix release the announcement trailer for Bird Box Barcelona on Tuesday, revealing that the sequel will hit the streamer on July 14th. Not much from the plot is showcased in the teaser besides the fact that it takes place in Spain during the initial outbreak of the out of sight demonic entities.

The full Bird Box Barcelona announcement trailer can be seen below...

"After a mysterious force decimates the world's population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona," Bird Box Barcelona's synopsis reads. "But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows."

Bird Box Barcelona is written and directed by Alex and David Pastor (The Occupant, The Head) and features Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro with Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia in the ensemble.

Bird Box Barcelona arrives on Netflix on July 14th.