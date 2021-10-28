Netflix Reveals Bird Box Spinoff Plot Details and Cast

Netflix has revealed the first details of the Bird Box spinoff movie. The Spanish-language spinoff will go into production in November and will be set in Barcelona, Spain, with a Latin cast of actors in starring roles. Alex and David Pastor will write and direct the Bird Box spinoff, with Bird Box producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan attached to the spinoff, alongside Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls of Nostromo Pictures. Bird Box director Susanne Bier will executive produce the spinoff along with Josh Malermann, Ryan Lewis, Ainsley Davies, and Brian Williams.

A synopsis for the Bird Box spinoff (via Deadline) reads: “After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population by causing all who see it to take their lives, Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows.”

The cast for the Bird Box spinoff includes Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Diego Calva, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro. Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia will also appear in the film.

Netflix VP of Film EMEA, David Kosse, says: “The original 2018 Bird Box continues to be one of the most popular films on Netflix and our new Spanish-language project presents an innovative way to expand the Bird Box universe. Alex and David Pastor presented an idea that will tell a broader story that we think that fans of the first film will enjoy.”

Chris Morgan added: “Bird Box became a worldwide phenomenon for being an intensely emotional story of a mother and her children fighting to survive a terrifying apocalypse. In our new chapter, our incredible filmmakers Alex and David Pastor are boldly expanding Bird Box in a globally-connected way that only Netflix can deliver. The result is an intense, unexpected survival story with familial emotion and heart. I can’t wait for audiences around the world to see the surprising mysteries that unfold on the streets of Barcelona.”

In Bird Box, Sandra Bullock played Malorie Hayes, a woman who managed to survive an apocalyptic event where otherworldly creatures attack anyone who looks at them. The deeper story was an oscillating look at Malorie’s past in the early days of the apocalypse vs. her present, acting as a surrogate mother to two kids, whom she’s trying to deliver to a safe haven community. It’s that small story in a larger premise that Netflix can utilize to keep churning out new Bird Box universe material.

The Bird Box spinoff goes into production in November.