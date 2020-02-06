Birds of Prey Shortlisted for Two Oscar Nominations

✖

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) came out a little over a year ago, but the DC Comics-inspired movie has continued to inspire and delight fans. Along the way, the R-rated female ensemble film has picked up some major awards and nominations -- and it sounds like the Academy Awards could soon join that list. On Tuesday, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced its shortlist for nine categories for the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards. The shortlist confirmed that Birds of Prey will advance to the next round of nominations in two categories -- Makeup and Hairstyling, as well as Visual Effects.

While this doesn't necessarily mean that Birds of Prey could officially get nominated in either category, the film's inclusion in both of the shortlists for categories is definitely a pleasant surprise. The DC film has been met with a passionate response from fans and critics alike in the year since its debut, both for its trailblazing additions to the superhero movie space and for its style and creative approach.

Birds of Prey sees Margot Robbie returning to her role as Harley Quinn, as she finds a new outlook on life following her break-up with The Joker. In the process, Harley unintentionally joins forces with Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Helena Bertinelli/Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), as they fight to save a young girl named Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) from being targeted by crime boss Roman Sionis/Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

“We wanted people to get a taste of what life could be like when you see it from Harley’s point of view,” Robbie, who also produces the film, explained in a previous interview. “It’s just this bright, poppy, heightened, fantastical world.”

“She’s very feminine in a very superficial way…At the same time, she’s such a badass,” director Cathy Yan added. “I liked that tension of it. It was exhilarating to create an unfiltered version of Harley Quinn... I think sometimes we equate femininity with being polite, but that’s not the same thing.”

What do you think of Birds of Prey being shortlisted for two Oscar nominations? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!