Black Adam's Wild Connection to DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Young actor Bodhi Sabongui makes his big-screen DC debut in Black Adam, but a few years ago, he made a brief cameo on DC's Legends of Tomorrow. that isn't anything too crazy, but the role he played, and its ties to Black Adam, makes for a pretty wild coincidence -- or maybe a tie to DC's multiverse, depending on how you decide to read it. In the film, Sabongui (whose father is veteran The Flash actor Patrick Sabongui) plays Amon Tomaz, the son of Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi). If that name sounds familiar to you, it's because Amon was Osiris in the DC Comics source material, being granted a fraction of Black Adam's power in 52.

Adrianna in the comics is actually the older sister of Amon, rather than his mother; at the same time Amon took on the role of Osiris, Adrianna became Isis, drawing on Black Adam's power and the history of the Shazam!/Isis Hour, in which a woman named Andrea Thomas had a similar power set and look.

So, here's where things get a little bit weird. If you look at that cameo on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Sabongui played the role of Behrad Tomaz, seen in a flashback in the season three episode "Necromancing the Stone." Amon is the younger brother of Zari Adrianna Tomaz (Tala Ashe), who wields a wind totem and later, Behrad does, too. But, as you might guess by the last name, Zari and Behrad are the Arrowverse versions of Adrianna and Amon Tomaz, who never went by Isis and Osiris only because the terrorist group ISIS gave that character some unwanted baggage.

But what that all means is that Amon Tomaz, played by Bodhi Sabongui in Black Adam, is based on the same character from the comics as Behrad Tomaz, played by Sabongui in Legends of Tomorrow. This young actor played his own multiversal doppelganger -- across a multiverse that we know is connected, since Ezra Miller and Grant Gustin shared the screen during Crisis on Infinite Earths.

From New Line Cinema, Dwayne Johnson stars in the action adventure Black Adam. The first-ever feature film to explore the story of the DC Super Hero comes to the big screen under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise).

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods-and imprisoned just as quickly-Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Johnson stars alongside Aldis Hodge ("City on a Hill," "One Night in Miami") as Hawkman, Noah Centineo ("To All the Boys I've Loved Before") as Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi ("Sex/Life," "Rush Hour 3") as Adrianna, Marwan Kenzari ("Murder on the Orient Express," "The Mummy") as Ishmael, Quintessa Swindell ("Voyagers," "Trinkets") as Cyclone, Bodhi Sabongui ("A Million Little Things") as Amon, and Pierce Brosnan (the "Mamma Mia!" and James Bond franchises) as Dr. Fate.

Collet-Serra directed from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, screen story by Adam Sztykiel and Rory Haines & Sohrab Noshirvani, based on characters from DC. Black Adam was created by Bill Parker and C.C. Beck. The film's producers were Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter, Chris Pan, Eric McLeod, Geoff Johns and Scott Sheldon.

Black Adam is in theaters now.