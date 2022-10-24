ComicBook Nation: Black Adam Review & DCEU Future / Todd McFarlane and Bodhi Sabongui Interviews

Summary: The ComicBook Nation team talks to famed artist and leader of McFarlane Toys Todd McFarlane about Batman/Spawn and DC Multiverse, and then we talk to Black Adam's Bodhi Sabongui about his role in the new film! We then go over DC's big plans and review Black Adam, followed by this week's biggest comics!

Here's what ComicBook.com critic Evan Valentine had to say in the official Black Adam Review:

Is Black Adam the movie that will singlehandedly bring back the DC Cinematic Universe to stand toe to toe with what Marvel has built? No, but it's certainly laying the groundwork for this to be a possibility down the line. Black Adam is a fun, frenzied, and flawed film that answers the prayers of many while also giving viewers an action-packed thrill ride with plenty of charisma from its key players. (I would also be doing the movie a disservice if I didn't mention the amazing "pop" my screening received during the post-credit scene, which might just rival Captain America picking up Thor's hammer for the biggest reaction ever heard in a theater.) It's a roller coaster ride and, if you walk in with that mindset, you're going to have a good time. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

