Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Reveals New Images at DC FanDome

The debut of Black Adam is upon us as Dwayne Johnson appeared at DC FanDome to hype up the upcoming film, spinning out of the events of Shazam! The film will focus on the former Captain Marvel's most iconic villain as Adam Teth takes on the powers of Shazam to exact his own brand of violent justice on the foes that would do harm to the citizens of Kahndaq. The new film will feature the villain-turned-anti-hero go up against some classic DC superheroes, and now fans have their first look of what to expect in the upcoming movie.

As part of Johnson's presentation at DC FanDome, we now have our first look at Black Adam thanks to these reveals of concept art for the upcoming film.

The new images showcase Adam's rise from he slave pits of Kahndaq to becoming one of the most powerful people on Earth, and finally his eventual clash with the wizard Shazam. One image even teases the influence of Eclipso, the magical being with a corrupting influence who resides in a purple diamond.

There's no word yet on if Eclipso will play a major role in the film, but we do know that the Justice Society will make an appearance as Johnson also confirmed Doctor Fate, Hawkman, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher will show up. Johnson also confirmed that Noah Centineo will indeed play Atom Smasher, as previously reported, making it clear that Black Adam will have to go up against some fresh blood if he wants to defend Kahndaq as he sees fit.

DC FanDome provided the avenue for Johnson to make his mark on the DC Universe without appearing on screen, but fans won't have to wait much longer as filming on Black Adam is expected to pick up in 2021.

Black Adam is scheduled to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021. Scroll down to see the exclusive images of Black Adam released at DC FanDome.