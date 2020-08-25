Black Adam: God of War Art Director Imagines What Hawkman Could Look Like

✖

DC fans are still reeling from the news surrounding Black Adam, the upcoming live-action ensemble film that will star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as the titular character. During this past weekend's DC FanDome virtual convention, Johnson confirmed the members of the Justice Society of America that will be joining him in the film, including Carter Hall/Hawkman. While we have yet to know who will actually play the iconic DC superhero, a new piece of art imagines just how awesome it could be. Raf Grassetti, who served as an art director on God of War, recently shared his take on a potential live-action Hawkman costume, and it definitely looks impressive.

Initially debuting in Flash Comics #1 in the 1940s, Carter Hall/Hawkman arguably has one of the most baffling DC Comics histories yet, with certain continuities establishing him as either the reincarnation of Khufu, an ancient Egyptian prince, or Katar Hol, an alien police officer from Thanagar. Hawkman was previously portrayed by Bill Nuckols in the 1979 Legend of the Superheroes TV special, Michael Shanks in Smallville, and Falk Hentschel on The CW's Legends of Tomorrow. Black Adam will mark the character's live-action theatrical debut.

Rumors had previously swirled around who would be portraying the character in Black Adam, with Johnson's Hobbs & Shaw and Red Notice co-star (and former Green Lantern star) Ryan Reynolds having to debunk those rumors earlier this mont.

Hawkman's role in the film is expected to be as a member of the Justice Society of America, a superhero team that has been in DC Comics since the Golden Age, alongside Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher. With rumors suggesting that the Justice Society of America could get its own spinoff in the event of Black Adam's success, this might not be the only time we see him suit up on the big screen.

"Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero," Johnson previously said. "As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority."

"Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way."

