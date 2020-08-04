Ryan Reynolds Responds to Zack Snyder's Justice League and Black Adam Rumors

✖

Ryan Reynolds has mastered the art of comebacks, and he is using that gift today to set some facts straight. The actor has been tossed through the rumor mill as of late thanks to several reports connecting him to both Black Adam and Zack Snyder's Justice League. That is why Reynolds has taken to Twitter to debunk the rumors, and he did so in a way that only he can.

Taking to social media, the actor addressed the recent rumors that he was eyeing the role of Hawkman in Black Adam. Reynolds shut down the idea very quickly along with his rumored appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"I’m not playing Hawkman in Black Adam. Although I generally do whatever the hell [Dwayne Johnson] tells me to do. I would however love to be in Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie and I’ve heard I may already be in it," he wrote.

As you can see, this hilarious quip closes discussion on the rumors, so DC fans can go about their merry way. It does not sound like Reynolds has any connection to Black Adam at this point, but there is always a chance he might join the project if Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson asked him to take part.

And as for Justice League? Don't expect to see Reynolds make any sort of Green Lantern cameo. Fans have long gossiped about the star possibly showing up in Snyder's cut to reprise his infamous role of Hal Jordan. Back in the day, Reynolds failed to impress many with Green Lantern, but the actor has proven with Deadpool that he's keen on redeeming his previous flubs. Still, it doesn't sound like the actor has anything to do with the Snyder Cut, so fans will have to carry on with the DCEU without Reynolds.

