DC's Justice Society Movie Rumored to Happen If Black Adam Does Well

The DC Films Universe is entering an exciting new era, as Warner Bros. moves forward under the new banner of AT&T, as well as new executives managing the studio. After the stumbles of Batman v Superman and Justice League, DC / WB has focused more on individual film projects (Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Shazam!), than shared universe crossovers - but that could soon be changing! A new rumor suggests that DC's upcoming Shazam! spinoff film, Black Adam, could actually set the stage for a live-action Justice Society of America movie. As one of DC's most pivotal superhero teams, the JSA movie could be a new start for DC's shared universe!

Illuminerdi, is the source of this new rumor, stating that the have exclusively learned that, "the Justice Society Of America is being evaluated for their own feature film following their appearance in Black Adam, pending the public’s reception to the movie."

Back in fall 2019 (a lifetime ago), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson confirmed that his Shazam! spinoff Black Adam will introduce the JSA to the DC Films Universe. As Johnson told his Jumanji co-star Kevin Hart: “We're also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam," Johnson said to Hart. "So in JSA maybe there's a (role)...They have an animal, a pet.”

All jokes aside, the Justice Society of America is actually a big development for DC's movie universe. The in DC's ever-changing continuity, the JSA was the first superhero team, being active in the Golden Age of the the universe - or alternate timelines (depending on the version). Modern versions of the JSA retconned things to make a place for Black Adam on the team, and re-work the character's personality and origin into something closer to a Punisher-style anti-hero, rather than an archvillain.

The new Black Adam was a chosen one of the wizard Shazam, whose homeland and family are destroyed by Vandal Savage and his accomplice Ahk-ton. Adam took vengeance, and became an unrepentant vigilante, willing to use destruction and killing as means of coercing peace in his nation of Kahndaq. It wa for that reason that Shazam took back the powers of the champion and killed Adam. Since Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam will be following this modern anit-hero version of Black Adam, it makes perfect sense that his modern JSA ties would be part of that story.

And, since the JSA is such a big stepping stone to so many other things, it would be smarter to center this new DC movie continuity around it - at least until Zack Syder's Justice League straighten things out.

Black Adam is slated for release on December 22, 2021.

