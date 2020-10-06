Black Adam: Warner Brothers Removes Dwayne Johnson Movie From Schedule

✖

Black Adam likely isn't going to be released next year after all. In the latest studio scheduling shifts due to coronavirus-related uncertainty, Warner Brothers has opted to removed the Dwayne Johnson-starring film from its schedule entirely. While this isn't necessarily all bad news, it's all but guaranteed the movie will be pushed out of 2021 as the studio has pulled similar moves with Dune and Robert Pattinson's The Batman.

Previously set for release on December 22, 2021, Warner Brothers now has the movie listed as "Undated," meaning the movers and shakers at the studio will determine when to release the movie at a later date. Beings the 2021 schedule is already packed to the brim with 2020 delays, it's all but guaranteed the feature will be pushed into 2022, if not later.

Johnson has been attached to the movie now for the better part of a decade, and the actor was a large part of DC FanDome earlier this fall. At the time, the superstar was on-hand at the virtual event to reveal the Justice Society of America would be introduced to the DCEU in the feature, including Hawkman, Atom Smasher, and more.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia previously said the movie would forever change the DCEU.

"The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling — what he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up," said Garcia. "We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game."

He added, "Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate. It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

