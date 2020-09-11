Black Adam's Journey Will Change the DC Cinematic Universe

✖

The DC Cinematic Universe will never be the same once Dwayne Johnson debuts in Black Adam, as The Rock himself promised fans during the movie's presentation at DC FanDome. Aside from introducing the world to Adam Teth, the Khandaq slave who will rise to be the wizard Shazam's champion and topple the ruling class of a nation, Black Adam will also introduce the Justice Society of America and set up a possible clash with Billy Batson himself. After the release of both Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, fans are curious about how the DC landscape will be transformed.

Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia recently spoke about Johnson's DC debut with Variety, explaining that the character's story will dramatically alter the Worlds of DC.

"The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling — what he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up," said Garcia. "We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game."

Black Adam will also flesh out the history of the world established in Zack Snyder's series of films, further showing the growth of superheroes beyond the kingdoms of Themyscira and Atlantis. Khandaq will likely serve as the backdrop of an inevitable clash between Black Adam and the heroes of the Justice Society of America.

"Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate," Garcia elaborated. "It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with."

As for when filming starts, Garcia is hopeful that cameras will begin rolling early next year with elaborate protections in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We’re going to start filming sometime in the first quarter of next year."

Black Adam is currently set to premiere in theaters on December 22, 2021.