Black Panther: What Dominique Thorne Learned From Angela Bassett

Marvel actress Dominique Thorne shared the biggest lesson she learned from working with Angela Bassett on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine talked to the Ironheart star about her trip to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with Puffs to meet the kids. Over the course of the interview, we took a minute to acknowledge the Oscar love that the sequel has gotten and no nomination shows brighter than Bassett's Supporting Actress nod. Thorne revealed that the Queen Mother's performance on-screen was accompanied by a sort of calm on the set as well. She helped set the tone for everyone there as they grappled with the loss of Chadwick Boseman.

"The biggest thing I learned from Queen Ramonda herself, Miss Angela Bassett... to take your time," Thorne reflected. My very first day on set was the scene that she and I have in the throne room, with me entering the throne room for the first time. What a day one! And I think, I was immediately sort of, of course there's so many things that were going through my head. Just about not only the film and marveling at all of these things. But, about the scale of the set, the scale of the movie, the blue screens, all these things. And, the moment that they said action and we started the scene, it was just like such an immediate zap back to life. Back to the present moment where she was so connected and so locked in and so in it. She was now Queen Ramonda."

A Calming Presence on Set During A Hard Time

"That, it was just like the deepest breath of fresh air for me to just be with someone who is like: 'Yes, and now let's do what we have been brought here to do.' Like, yes, everyone has been running around doing their jobs. Now, it's time for us to do ours. Let's drop in and let's go," the Ironheart star continued. "And, of course, she didn't say anything extra, nothing more than what was written on the page. But, with that I feel like got everything I needed to know because of how focused and locked in she was. Those are my favorite type of actors. You know? That was definitely the lesson. For me, it was stay focused on the craft."

Thorne is also committed to inspiring the next generation through not only her acting, but through investing her time. The kids at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta won't be forgetting that visit any time soon. "The success of the MCU and the growing ways it seeks to accurately represent us all; across creed and circumstance, is something I am very proud to be a part of. " Dominique said. "So when Puffs asked me to join them and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in celebrating these kids —all of whom have and continue to be real life superheroes in the face of adversity— it was an easy 'yes!'".

