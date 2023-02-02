Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Shares Special Iron Man Link

Ironheart star Dominique Thorne reveals a special link between Iron Man and her character. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine managed to speak with the Riri Williams actress about her work with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Puffs. During the conversation, the question of the armor for her upcoming Disney+ series came up and the star revealed that the same people that made the Mark I armor worked on her suits as well. Legacy Studios had a major part in making the practical effects back in the early days of the MCU. That first armor is absolutely iconic, so it's cool to see Marvel bring back the same people for a hero that a lot of people are going to associate with Tony Stark. So, expect to see some of the same design language whenever Ironheart takes to the skies on Disney+.

"The Legacy folks, that suit is built by Legacy Studios," Thorne shared. "The same folks that built the Iron Man suit, they built a bunch of the Star Wars pieces. They are literal geniuses. The same folks that built the Mark I suit were brought over to Ironheart to build the practical versions of those suits as well."

In another interview with Rolling Stone, the Ironheart actress mentioned that the practical suit that she used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was 50 pounds. I had to ask about that total because it must be hard to carry around that kind of weight while trying to film those scenes or make the movements seem real up on a wire. Thorne was able to confirm that number and how exactly she was able to get the final details out of Legacy Studios.

"I asked several times throughout this journey, 'How much is this?' And no one wanted to tell me," she laughed. "I think they intentionally didn't, but they waited until a few weeks, maybe like a month or so into shooting Ironheart the TV series… I finally got the information out of them when, shout out to Toy, he knew I would ask them. They weighed everything except for the laptop, the Toughbook, that Riri gets from her garage. He weighed all the pieces and it was 52 and 1/2 pounds."

Check out what else Thorne had to say about the partnership right here: "The success of the MCU and the growing ways it seeks to accurately represent us all; across creed and circumstance, is something I am very proud to be a part of. " says Dominique. "So when Puffs asked me to join them and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in celebrating these kids —all of whom have and continue to be real life superheroes in the face of adversity— it was an easy 'yes!'".

