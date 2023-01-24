Black Panther's Angela Bassett Shares First Reaction to Oscars Best Supporting Actress Nomination

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Angela Bassett shared her first reaction to getting nominated for Best Supporting Actress at The Oscars. Good Morning America obtained a statement from the Marvel actor about her big moment of recognition from The Academy. It's been a long road for this project from the opening moments of trying to complete Wakanda Forever without Chadwick Boseman to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie has connected with fans all across the world and Bassett's performance in particular is rightly being recognized by both critics and The Academy alike. In her letter, the actress is very graceful and mentions how important Queen Ramonda is to her on a personal level.

"This morning is a little extra special in the Bassett Vance household with news of my Oscar nomination. What has drawn me to each of the women I've portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power," Bassett wrote. "Wakanda Forever's Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning."

"Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it's brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I'm thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses," she continued. "I look forward to March 12 as we cheer for and celebrate with one another."

How Did Marvel Make The Shocking Decision In Wakanda Forever?

In a previous interview, the Black Panther star said that she had some objection to her storyline in the sequel. Most theaters were shocked when Queen Ramonda died at the hands of Namor's attack on Wakanda. However, she felt like it wasn't exactly the end. After all, death is a bit of a revolving door in the world of comics. It's not like there's a Secret War on the horizon or anything like that…

"I objected," Bassett explained when asked about the decision. "Yeah, I was like, 'Ryan [Coogler], what are you doing? Why? You will rue the day! You will rue the demise of [Ramonda]. People are gonna be so upset.' ... He was like, 'Angela, I know, I know, but look, to die is not really to die in this world. It doesn't really have to mean that.'" Bassett said she felt better about the decision after thinking back on how all of the characters who "poofed" in Avengers: Endgame. The star has come to terms with the fact that she could always return. "All kinds of crazy things happen," Bassett explained.

Do you think she will win? Let us know down in the comments!