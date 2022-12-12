Golden Globe 2023 Nominations Include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, House of the Dragon and More
It's time to find out what TV shows and movies were nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This will be the 80th annual Golden Globes, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the five nominees for the 27 categories, ranging from Best Motion Picture to Best Television Series. It should come as no surprise that some of this year's biggest shows and movies made the coveted list, which includes this month's Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and House of the Dragon. Emmy-winning comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael signed on to host the Golden Globes, returning to NBC on January 10th.
Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't arrive in theaters until December 16th, but the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's Avatar has already had early screenings, and the reactions are looking promising. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was another winner for Marvel Studios at the box office, and House of the Dragon delivered HBO's most-watched season finale since Game of Thrones.
The Golden Globes are set for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA and air on NBC and stream on Peacock. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the Golden Globes in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Executive producers are Collins and Dionne Harmon. Jesse Collins is also an Emmy winner, producing The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.
You can find some of the categories for the 2023 Golden Globes below, and the complete list on goldenglobes.com.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- Fabelmans, The
- Tár
- Top Gun Maverick
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
- Carey Mulligan, She Said
Best Director – Motion Picture
- James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
- Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
- Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The
- Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"
- Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"
- RRR, "Naatu Naatu"
Best Television Series – Drama
- Better Call Saul
- Crown, The
- House of the Dragon
- Ozark
- Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Imelda Staunton, Crown, The
- Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Photo credit Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images