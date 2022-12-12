Golden Globe 2023 Nominations Include Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, House of the Dragon and More

It's time to find out what TV shows and movies were nominated for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. This will be the 80th annual Golden Globes, as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has unveiled the five nominees for the 27 categories, ranging from Best Motion Picture to Best Television Series. It should come as no surprise that some of this year's biggest shows and movies made the coveted list, which includes this month's Avatar: The Way of Water, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and House of the Dragon. Emmy-winning comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael signed on to host the Golden Globes, returning to NBC on January 10th.

Avatar: The Way of Water doesn't arrive in theaters until December 16th, but the highly-anticipated sequel to 2009's Avatar has already had early screenings, and the reactions are looking promising. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was another winner for Marvel Studios at the box office, and House of the Dragon delivered HBO's most-watched season finale since Game of Thrones.

The Golden Globes are set for Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and will be held at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, CA and air on NBC and stream on Peacock. Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment are producing the Golden Globes in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Executive producers are Collins and Dionne Harmon. Jesse Collins is also an Emmy winner, producing The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.

You can find some of the categories for the 2023 Golden Globes below, and the complete list on goldenglobes.com.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Fabelmans, The

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu"

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

Crown, The

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, Crown, The

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Photo credit Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images