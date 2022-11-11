Before returning to the world of Wakanda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, relive the legend of King T'Challa on new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends. The Disney+ short-form docu-series will tie into Wakanda Forever with special recaps revisiting legendary Wakandan warriors King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), and General Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje. The Black Panther episodes of Marvel Studios Legends are streaming Friday, November 4th on Disney+, one week before Marvel's Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11th. See the official description below.

The three new episodes of Marvel Studios Legends will highlight key aspects of the Black Panther characters, using footage from 2016's Captain America: Civil War, 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Disney+ describes Marvel Studios Legends: "As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand, Marvel Studios Legends celebrates and codifies what has come before. Revisit the epic heroes, villains, and moments from across the MCU in preparation for the highly anticipated stories still to come. Each dynamic segment feeds directly into the upcoming series premiering on Disney+ — setting the stage for future events. Marvel Studios Legends weaves together the many threads that constitute the unparalleled Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Previous episodes tied into such series as WandaVision, Loki, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as the feature films Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Is T'Challa Dead in Wakanda Forever?



In Wakanda Forever, Shuri and Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are mourning the loss of their beloved brother and son: King T'Challa. The Black Panther sequel takes place one year after T'Challa's death, at which point their kingdom is drawn into conflict with Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the hybrid mutant king of the hidden undersea nation Talocan.

"Ramonda realizes that it's been a year since T'Challa's passing and Shuri's still not healing — she's not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way," director and co-writer Ryan Coogler said in a release. "They take a retreat — stepping away from the city, from the technology — to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That's when Namor shows up."

Who Is the New Black Panther in Wakanda Forever?



T'Challa's gifted younger sister Shuri, the Wakandan princess and warrior inventor, will honor her brother and inherit the mantle of Black Panther that once belonged to their father King T'Chaka. In the comics, the heiress to the throne of Wakanda went to war with Namor's Atlantis and served for a time as the Black Panther.

In Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Bassett), Shuri (Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters November 11th.