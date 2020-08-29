Black Panther to Air Twice on TBS This Weekend to Honor Chadwick Boseman

✖

Black Panther is set to air twice on TBS this weekend to honor Chadwick Boseman. TBS will air the Marvel Studios film tonight a 9 PM to midnight on Eastern and Pacific timezones. On Sunday, the network will opt to air it from 8 PM to 11 PM in both timezones as well. The entire Internet gathered last night to pay tribute to the legend after news emerged that he had died at 43. Boseman has been battling colon cancer for four years during the production of Black Panther, the last two Avengers films, Da 5 Bloods, 21 Bridges, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. All of this information came to a shock to media and fans as well as his diagnosis was kept out of the public eye due to his own wishes. Still, the tributes and remembrances from his co-stars and fans continue to pour in.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger offered his condolences, “We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman—an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity, and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes, becoming a long-awaited hero to millions around the world, and inspiring us all to dream bigger and demand more than the status quo. We mourn all that he was, as well as everything he was destined to become. For his friends and millions of fans, his absence from the screen is only eclipsed by his absence from our lives. All of us at Disney send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige said in a statement, “Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating. He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

His family’s statement rings out amongst all the sorrow offering what his vision was for the last years he spent inspiring millions, “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much.”

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” it continues. “He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Are you watching Black Panther, 42, Get On Up, or one of his other films tonight?

