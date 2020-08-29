Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of 43 Year Old Actor

The world was stunned this evening to learn about the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman began his career in television but quickly became a rising star in Hollywood after taking the break out role of Jackie Robinson in 42 and then T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As news of Boseman's death became public, his co-stars from the Avengers films and other celebrities paid their respects to him online, painting a picture of a generous, kind, and loving man that is gone too soon. Boseman was 43 at the time of his death.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from the actor's family read. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much."

The statement continues, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Boseman family during this time. May he rest in peace.