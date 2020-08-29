Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of 43 Year Old Actor
The world was stunned this evening to learn about the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Born and raised in Anderson, South Carolina, Boseman began his career in television but quickly became a rising star in Hollywood after taking the break out role of Jackie Robinson in 42 and then T'Challa/Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As news of Boseman's death became public, his co-stars from the Avengers films and other celebrities paid their respects to him online, painting a picture of a generous, kind, and loving man that is gone too soon. Boseman was 43 at the time of his death.
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," a statement from the actor's family read. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought many of the films you have come to love so much."
The statement continues, “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”
Don Cheadle
i will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me. my god ... ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 🙅🏿♂️ forever and ever ... https://t.co/9pORaKZuQN pic.twitter.com/awX3DiTVwn— Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 29, 2020
Jeffrey Wright
This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) August 29, 2020
Jordan Peele
This is a crushing blow.— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020
Chris Evans
I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.
Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020
Brie Larson
Dwayne Johnson
Hard to hear about this.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 29, 2020
Rest in love, brother.
Thank you for shining your light and sharing your talent with the world. My love and strength to your family. https://t.co/hNAWav7Cq8
Pam Grier
Chadwick Boseman passed away, I’m on my knees....at 43 of cancer? Peace be still....— Pam Grier Ph.D (@PamGrier) August 29, 2020
Mark Ruffalo
It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020
Ava DuVernay
May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb— Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020
Whoopi Goldberg
1 of my all time favorite people on the planet Chadwick Boseman has passed away after a 4 years of fighting cancer. An wonderful actor & a truly nice man. R.IP. condolences to his family— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 29, 2020
Aisha Tyler
This is such a premature and terrible loss. What a brilliant, beautiful, artistic mind departed us today. So much beauty in such a short period of time. Thank you Chadwick. 👊🏾✊🏾#wakandaforever #RIPchadwickboseman https://t.co/fOhQiqOxiU— Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) August 29, 2020
Tinashe
“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill." --Chadwick Boseman ❤️— TINASHE (@Tinashe) August 29, 2020
Chris Pratt
My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5— chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020
Ryan Reynolds
Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 29, 2020
Vice President Joe Biden
The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 29, 2020
Senator Kamala Harris
Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020
Lesley-Ann Brandt
This year has just been awful for so many reasons. Such sad news. Life is so precious. Rest in Power King. #chadwickboseman https://t.co/mN6CQakWaD— 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) August 29, 2020
Michael Giacchino
Heartbreaking news. 💔 https://t.co/5qEYJXpjfw— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) August 29, 2020
The Academy
An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr— The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020
Marvel Studios
Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/DyibBLoBxz— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 29, 2020